Bose’s compact soundbar has a big price cut for Prime Day

It’s day two of the Prime Deal extravaganza and if you’re looking to boost your TV’s audio performance then there’s a compact soundbar from Bose that’s on offer.

The Bose Solo Soundbar Series II is on sale to Prime members, getting a healthy discount of £40 to bring it down from its RRP of 179 to £139.

We’ve not reviewed this soundbar but it’s been out for a few years and it’s now at one of the cheapest prices it’s been since it launched. Compact soundbars are a good option for people who are limited in terms of the amount of space they have for a sound system, or for anyone looking to improve the quality of their small-sized TV.

The Solo Soundbar Series II features two full-range drivers that angled out towards the sides to produce a wide soundstage. It’s small enough to sit beneath the TV without blocking the picture, and comes with a wall bracket for those who want to stick it on the wall below their TV.

There’s Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to stream from a mobile device to the soundbar, and for anyone who finds it hard to hear what’s being said in TV and films, there’s a dedicated ‘Dialogue mode’ that makes speech easier to hear without having to adjust the volume.

There’s no HDMI output, with a choice of a digital audio output, AUX and coaxial inputs to connect to a TV or other devices. That would make the Bose Solo Soundbar Series II the type of bar that would go well with older, pre-HDMI TVs.

This deal won’t be around for much longer as Prime Day ends on 12th July, so if you are looing to boost your TV’s sound, you should give this deal a gander.

