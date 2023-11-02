Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bose QuietComfort headphones have their first Black Friday price drop

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Amazon’s just dropped a phenomenal deal on the new Bose QuietComfort headphones, perfect for anyone who’s been eyeing them up as of late.

Having only been released in late September, the Bose QuietComfort headphones have largely remained at their full RRP of £349.95 but right now, you can bag yourself a pair on Amazon for just £298.

That’s a slick 15% saving and the cheapest price drop we’ve seen so far for the headphones, so for anyone who’s been tempted but didn’t want to part with the full asking price, now’s a much better time to buy.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones Price Crash

Bose QuietComfort Headphones Price Crash

The updated Bose QuietComfort headphones have just had their first big reduction well in advance of the Black Friday sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349.95
  • Now £298
View Deal

While we haven’t had a chance to review the Bose QuietComfort headphones yet, we’d be quite surprised if they turned out to be a lacklustre pair. In the past, Bose has typically wowed us with audio tech that has been nothing short of game changing – just look at the previous Bose QuietComfort 45 as an example.

Those headphones packed excellent noise cancellation, long-lasting battery life and they were particularly comfortable to wear.

The newer Bose QuietComfort (no numbers here) have refreshed the design somewhat and even brought a tasty ‘Cypress Green’ colour option into the mix. The listing describes ‘legendary noise cancellation’ which, if it’s anywhere near as good as Bose’s recent products, should mean that the Bose QuietComfort are perfect for the commute and any long-haul flights.

At the time of publishing, the headphones have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from 190 customer reviews, with one happy buyer detailing that: “it’s quality you expect from Bose with absolute comfort and amazing sound.”

Everything about the new QuietComfort headphones makes them sound like a winner, and remember that this is the cheapest price they’ve gone for yet according to the price history tracker, Keepa.

Unless you’re desperate to buy a pair of Sony headphones, this is easily one of the best deals you’ll find right now for a pair of premium cans.

You might like…

Foldables are affordable with this Black Friday Z Flip 5 deal

Foldables are affordable with this Black Friday Z Flip 5 deal

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Currys’ Black Friday deal just made the Garmin Venu Sq 2 a must-buy

Currys’ Black Friday deal just made the Garmin Venu Sq 2 a must-buy

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
This Black Friday bargain gets you a 50-inch 4K TV for £299

This Black Friday bargain gets you a 50-inch 4K TV for £299

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Black Friday’s come early with Tapo’s robot vacuum deals

Black Friday’s come early with Tapo’s robot vacuum deals

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
This phenomenal iPhone 15 deal ends today

This phenomenal iPhone 15 deal ends today

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Last chance to get Disney Plus on the cheap

Last chance to get Disney Plus on the cheap

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.