Bose QuietComfort headphones have their first Black Friday price drop

Amazon’s just dropped a phenomenal deal on the new Bose QuietComfort headphones, perfect for anyone who’s been eyeing them up as of late.

Having only been released in late September, the Bose QuietComfort headphones have largely remained at their full RRP of £349.95 but right now, you can bag yourself a pair on Amazon for just £298.

That’s a slick 15% saving and the cheapest price drop we’ve seen so far for the headphones, so for anyone who’s been tempted but didn’t want to part with the full asking price, now’s a much better time to buy.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones Price Crash The updated Bose QuietComfort headphones have just had their first big reduction well in advance of the Black Friday sale. Amazon

Was £349.95

Now £298 View Deal

While we haven’t had a chance to review the Bose QuietComfort headphones yet, we’d be quite surprised if they turned out to be a lacklustre pair. In the past, Bose has typically wowed us with audio tech that has been nothing short of game changing – just look at the previous Bose QuietComfort 45 as an example.

Those headphones packed excellent noise cancellation, long-lasting battery life and they were particularly comfortable to wear.

The newer Bose QuietComfort (no numbers here) have refreshed the design somewhat and even brought a tasty ‘Cypress Green’ colour option into the mix. The listing describes ‘legendary noise cancellation’ which, if it’s anywhere near as good as Bose’s recent products, should mean that the Bose QuietComfort are perfect for the commute and any long-haul flights.

At the time of publishing, the headphones have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from 190 customer reviews, with one happy buyer detailing that: “it’s quality you expect from Bose with absolute comfort and amazing sound.”

Everything about the new QuietComfort headphones makes them sound like a winner, and remember that this is the cheapest price they’ve gone for yet according to the price history tracker, Keepa.

Unless you’re desperate to buy a pair of Sony headphones, this is easily one of the best deals you’ll find right now for a pair of premium cans.