Best PS5 Prime Day Deals: Massive price cuts on consoles, games and more

The PS5 is one of the most elusive consoles on the market, but even it isn’t immune to Prime Day’s multitude of deals.

Prime Day will be coming to a close at midnight, meaning that you only have a couple more hours to take advantage of all the amazing deals. If you’ve been on the lookout for PlayStation 5-specific deals then you are definitely in the right place, as we’ve already gone through the trouble of finding the cream of the crop.

It’s very important to point out that if you do want to buy any of these great deals, you will need to make sure that you have a Prime account. New members – and those without an active account for the last 12 months – can sign up right now with a 30-day free trial so you can save up all your money for those sweet discounts.

Once your membership is intact, feel free to take a look at our Prime Day Live Blog, where we’ve kept track of all the best offers and discounts that Prime Day has to offer. But if you’re still looking to snatch up a PS5 without breaking the bank, keep reading to find out all the best Prime Day sales.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle

The PS5 on its own rarely sees many discounts, but luckily we found a fantastic offer on the PlayStation 5 console and with God of War Ragnarok. This bundle has had its price slashed, going from £539.99 to just £453.99. The PS5 console is iconic in its own right, offering up fantastic graphics and boasting one of the best games libraries. Not only that, but you can play the renowned God of War Ragnarok as soon as you open the box. This game scored an impeccable 5 stars from us, with our review noting that it’s a fantastic sequel and a wonderful end to Kratos’s story.

You don’t want to miss this PS5 God of War bundle Now’s your chance to pick up this PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle which has dropped to just £453.99. Amazon

Was £539.99

Now £453.99 View Deal

Battlefield 2042

Any first-person shooter fans out there will definitely want to know about this incredible deal on Battlefield 2042; this game has plummeted in price, going from £69.99 to just £5.99. That comes out as a 91% discount, which is unprecedented for this title. Battlefield 2042 gives players the chance to use over 35 cutting-edge weapons and over 25 vehicles in a completely revamped theatre of war. Supported multiplayer modes on the PS5 can support up to 128 players, so you can your friends can all play together without any issues.

Battlefield 2042 on the PS5 is now just £5.99 on Prime This truly incredible deal has brought Battlefield 2042 down by 91% to just £5.99 in honour of Prime Day. Amazon

Save 91% on this deal

Now only £5.99 View Deal

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake for the PS5 has just plummeted in price from £59.99 to a much more reasonable £42.29. This game keeps all the best aspects of the original but implements upgraded graphics to provide a much deeper and more immersive experience. Some story elements have been further fleshed out to provide a more satisfying story. This is the perfect buy for any Resident Evil fans or anyone that wants to try out the franchise for the first time.

Act now to pick up this 30% discount on Resident Evil 4 Remake You can snatch up the Resident Evil 4 Remake on PS5 with a fantastic 30% discount on Amazon Prime. Amazon

Now 30% off

Just £42.29 View Deal

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a fantastic game for adults and youngsters alike, combining a comedic tone and more challenging level designs than previous Lego games. This game gives you the chance to experience all nine Star Wars films, ideal for any die-hard fans that want to experience all the franchise has to offer. The Skywalker Saga can be picked up for just £16.99 thanks to Prime Day, so you’ll want to jump on this deal now before it’s too late.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now on sale with a 15% discount Bulk out your games library with this great deal on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PS5. Amazon

Was £19.99

Now £16.99 View Deal

PlayStation 5 Media Remote

If you like to use your PS5 to watch TV and browse apps, then you may want to consider picking up a media remote. Thankfully, Prime Day has blessed us with this incredible discount on the PlayStation 5 Media Remote, with the price plummeting from £25.62 to £19.99. This Media Remote gives you the ability to scroll through Netflix and YouTube with ease and can even be used to turn on the console itself.

Take control of your PS5 with this incredible PS5 Media Remote deal Take control of your PS5 with this fantastic deal on the PS5 Media Remote. Amazon

Was £25.62

Now £19.99 View Deal

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station

We’ve all had to deal with gaming controllers running out of charge at the worst moments. With this fantastic deal on the DualSense Charging Station, you shouldn’t run into that problem again, as you can charge your controllers at any time without needing to hook them up to the console itself. The price has been slashed from £24.99 to just £19.99, making this the perfect time to kit out your gaming setup and make charging your controllers a lot easier.

The PS5 DualSense Charging Station can be snatched up for under £20 Charge up your PS5 controllers with ease thanks to this PS5 DualSense Charging Station discount. Amazon

Was £24.99

Now £19.99 View Deal

