Best Prime Day smartphone deals: Huge savings on Pixels, iPhones and more

Amazon’s two-day shopping extravaganza is in full swing, with plenty of Prime Day deals to be had at the online retailer right now – but you’ll have to be quick as the shenanigans are set to come to an end at midnight tonight, 12 July. 

As you might’ve guessed by the name, Prime Day is dedicated to Amazon Prime subscribers, offering enticing discounts not available to anybody else. That includes huge savings on smartphones of all shapes and sizes, from budget options like the Pixel 7a to high-end options like the Honor Magic 5 Pro.

That said, if you’re not a Prime member, you can still sign up for a free trial (or paid membership if you’re ready to take the plunge!) to immediately take advantage of all the deals currently available – as well as features like free next-day delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music and more. 

Now that you’re subscribed, keep on reading for our selection of the top smartphone deals available at Amazon this Prime Day. It’s also worth keeping an eye on our Prime Day Live Blog where we’re highlighting key deals across the site. 

Best Prime Day smartphone deals at a glance:

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a front standing up angled
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Despite being released only months ago in May 2023, the Google Pixel 7a has seen a tempting discount this Prime Day that not only reduces the price by £50, down to £399, but also throws in a Pixel-branded 30W charger and a silicone case to protect your shiny new smartphone.

The Pixel 7a is one of the top mid-range smartphones around, sharing many similarities – including the overall design and flagship Tensor G2 chipset – with the flagship-level Pixel 7, making this offer all the more tempting.

Buy the Google Pixel 7a for just £399, with case and 30W charger included

Buy the Google Pixel 7a for just £399, with case and 30W charger included

The Google Pixel 7a has seen a mega price drop for Prime Day, now available for just £399. What’s more, Amazon is throwing in a Pixel 7a case and 30W charger at no extra cost.

  • Amazon
  • Save £79.99
  • Now £399
View Deal

Google Pixel 7

The screen of the Pixel 7
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Google Pixel 7a isn’t the only Pixel to be found at a discount this Prime Day; the flagship Google Pixel 7 also has a tempting offer that brings it down to just £445 – £5 cheaper than the regular RRP of the Pixel 7a and a whopping £154 discount compared to its usual £599 price tag.

That’s even more tempting when you consider the Pixel’s top-notch approach to Android with a stock UI and genuinely helpful AI-powered features. There’s also the Pixel 7’s camera prowess to consider, with the smartphone taking genuinely impressive snaps in most conditions. 

Pixel 7 is cheaper than the Pixel 7a for Prime Day

Pixel 7 is cheaper than the Pixel 7a for Prime Day

The Pixel 7 is down to just £445 at Amazon – a discount of £154 that makes it £5 cheaper than the Pixel 7a.

  • Amazon
  • Was £599
  • Now £445
View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4 in-hand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While flip phones were once among the most premium products around, the same can’t be said in 2023 with brand-new foldables like the Motorola Razr 40 coming in at comfortably less than £1000. However, with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 available for just £599 during Prime Day, it can (temporarily) be considered the cheapest foldable around with 40% off its £999 RRP.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 might be around the corner but that doesn’t make the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 4 any less of a tempting option for fans of the foldable form factor. If price was previously a hurdle, this deal goes some way to bridging that gap.  

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now a budget foldable

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now a budget foldable

For Prime Day 2023, Amazon has slashed the price of the handset by an incredible 40% – bringing it down from that £999 RRP to £599.

  • Amazon
  • Was £999
  • £599
View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung Galaxy A54 in-hand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If foldables aren’t your cup of tea, the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 5G may tempt you, especially at a discounted price of £369, offering £80 off its regular £449 RRP. 

Though not quite as capable as some flagships, the A54 5G offers a premium build with a glass rear and IP67 dust and water resistance, the same look as the Samsung Galaxy S23 and a 5000mAh battery for all-day use. 

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the perfect budget upgrade with this offer

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the perfect budget upgrade with this offer

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is more tempting than ever with £80 off, bringing the price down to just £369.

  • Amazon
  • Was £449
  • Now £369
View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE back and cameras
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is another tempting option, especially at the moment when it’s available for just £474, offering a saving of £225 compared to the RRP

That’s particularly interesting not only because it’ll still set you back £699 at other UK retailers but because it hasn’t specifically been marketed as a Prime Day Deal, meaning anyone can grab the deal without needing a Prime subscription. 

Considering the 6.41-inch AMOLED display, strong triple rear camera system and 4,500mAh battery, that’s a solid price for a solid smartphone. 

Get £225 off the RRP of the Galaxy S21 FE this Prime Day

Get £225 off the RRP of the Galaxy S21 FE this Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is selling for £474.23 this Prime Day, which is a saving of £225 on the RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save £225
  • Now £474.23
View Deal

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro held in hand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

iPhones usually don’t get discounted during big sale events – Apple itself doesn’t even partake with the Apple Store around Black Friday – which is why Amazon’s Prime Day deal on the iPhone 14 Pro is so interesting.

For a limited time, you can pick up the iPhone 14 Pro for £959, a discount of £130 compared to its regular £1199 RRP. Though still pricey, it’s among the cheapest we’ve seen the smartphone since its release last September, making it a strong option for those on the hunt for a recent iPhone.

The iPhone 14 Pro has finally got the UK price cut it really needed

The iPhone 14 Pro has finally got the UK price cut it really needed

You can now bag the iPhone 14 Pro for £959, that’s a tasty saving off the typical £1099 RRP you’d pay from Apple.

  • Amazon
  • Save £130
  • £959
View Deal

Nothing Phone (1)

NothingPhone1 - 1 (1)
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Nothing Phone (2) might’ve just been revealed, but with a similar design and a much higher £579 price tag, the Nothing Phone (1) remains a tempting option – especially with £110 off, bringing the stylish smartphone down to a very tempting £289.99 during the Prime Day sales.

The Nothing Phone (1) was the first to sport the company’s Glyph Interface, essentially a range of LED strips on the rear that provide visuals when receiving calls and notifications and more. It might be a bit of a gimmick, but for £290, it’s a very tempting one indeed. 

The Nothing Phone (1) just hit a super low price for Prime Day

The Nothing Phone (1) just hit a super low price for Prime Day

The Nothing Phone (1) is down to just £289.99, a £110 discount on an already-cheap £399 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399
  • Now £289.99
View Deal

Honor Magic 5 Pro

Honor Magic 5 Pro in-hand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Honor Magic 5 Pro is the top-end smartphone available from Honor, boasting flagship-level specs including a triple 50MP camera system, a high-end display, top-end power and all-day battery life, making the discounted price of £759.05 all the more tempting for those on the lookout for a high-end Android smartphone. 

This Honor Magic 5 Pro price crash defies logic

This Honor Magic 5 Pro price crash defies logic

Despite having specs that’d easily compete with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Honor Magic 5 Pro is available for just £759 (£190 off) during the Prime Day sales.

  • Amazon
  • Was £949.99
  • Now £759.05
View Deal

Honor 90 Lite

Honor 90 Lite
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If the Honor Magic 5 Pro is a little too expensive for your needs, the Honor 90 Lite is another strong option – especially at its discounted price of just £199.99, down from its regular £249.99 RRP. 

Despite its budget focus, the smartphone boasts a slim and lightweight design, a large 6.7-inch 90Hz display, 256GB of storage and a 4500mAh battery that Honor claims should last all day without issue. 

Prime Day has destroyed the price of the Honor 90 Lite

Prime Day has destroyed the price of the Honor 90 Lite

The Honor 90 Lite is even cheaper than usual with £50 off its regular £249.99 RRP, bringing it down to just under £200.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • Now £199.99
View Deal

