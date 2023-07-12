Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Best Prime Day Laptop Deals: Top discounts on Asus, Apple and more

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

There’s plenty of laptop deals around this Prime Day 2023, with brands that always have a strong showing like Asus continuing to bring the deals and less deals-prone brands like Apple bringing the bargain thunder too. Here are the best.

Whether you can find a great laptop deal on Amazon Prime Day can be a bit of a mixed bag from year to year, but this edition has delivered. We’ve found a ton of laptop discounts across thin-and-light, gaming and hybrid tablet devices, all expertly verified to check they are true savings.

To nab any of these deals, you’ll need to be a Prime member. Luckily for eager shopping, you can get setup on Amazon Prime through 30-day free trial right now.

There’s a bunch of laptop deals right here for you but, if you fancy something different, delve into our Prime Day Live Blog for a full selection of all the very best deals this Prime Day.

MacBook Air M1

Front right angled view of a silver-gray Macbook Air M1 standing on a wooden table
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Despite the new models arriving, the older MacBook Air remains a great buy, offering excellent M1 performance at a lower price. Well, it’s even better for Prime Day, with the MacBook Air with M1 for just under £250 off. This was the first MacBook with an M1 processor and the change adds much improved battery life along with no need for a fan, offering a whisper-quiet experience no matter what challenge you set this productivity machine.

Get the MacBook Air M1 for its lowest price yet

Get the MacBook Air M1 for its lowest price yet

Amazon has slashed more than £200 off the price of the Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip this Prime Day. Shop today to get the slim laptop for just £739.09 instead of £999.

  • Amazon
  • Was £999
  • Now £739.09
View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Front - Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Microsoft’s Surface range offers remarkable portability along with a solid productivity experience. It’s latest flagship, the Surface Pro 9, is down from £1035.99 to just £749 this Prime Day. It wasn’t a huge upgrade on the previous model but it comes with a stunning display and modern internals. The main appeal is the ultra-portability on offer when you pair this with a Type Cover. Few laptop-like experiences fit as delightfully under your arm as this one. And, it’s more than £250 off.

Save 28% on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Save 28% on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

You can get the Surface Pro 9 for more than £250 off right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save £287
  • Now £749
View Deal

Razer Blade 14

Razer Blader 14 01
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Razer introduced a smaller model of its excellent 15-inch laptop range back in 2021. One of those Razer Blade 14 models has had a big reduction for Prime Day, down from £2199.99 to just £1349. Blade laptops are known for being extremely pricey, owing to the high-quality materials, and this huge discount makes the life of luxury far easier to grasp. For your money, you get a potent combination of an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, a 1440p 165Hz display, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It’s a great deal, now at more than £800 off.

Take advantage of this incredible price crash on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

Take advantage of this incredible price crash on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

Prime Day is here in full effect and is already dropping unmissable discounts; pick up the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop for just £1349.

  • Amazon
  • Save a massive 39%
  • Now only £1349
View Deal

MSI Katana 15

This MSI Katana 15 deal is for you, if you’ve been looking to nab a gaming laptop with the latest Nvidia RTX 40-series graphic chips but have thought the cost of entry too high. This RTX 4070 gaming laptop is down from £1398.99 to just £1139.99. The Katana 15 is made solely with gamers in mind and, along with the powerful GPU, you’ll get one of Intel’s dominating H-series CPUs, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. It’s a strong package for triple-A gaming at mid to high tier settings, all enabled by one of the latest and greatest Nvidia laptop GPUs.

Grab £259 off the MSI Katana 15 with RTX 4070 GPU

Grab £259 off the MSI Katana 15 with RTX 4070 GPU

For Amazon Prime Day, you can get the high-performing RTX 4070 inside the MSI Katana 15 for under £1140.

  • Amazon
  • Save £249
  • Now £1139.99
View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is an ideal laptop for those low-power demands who just want an ultra-portable machine above all else. If that’s you, the pocket rocket is down from £329.99 to just £179.99 this Amazon Prime Day. The components won’t knock your socks off but, with the lightweight ChromeOS onboard, you don’t need bags of power. This is a great laptop for students on a budget, with this laptop offering a 2-in-1 experience that allows for comfortable media consumption as well as essay writing.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 now available for just £179.99 in Prime Day sale

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 now available for just £179.99 in Prime Day sale

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is a cheap-as-cheaps Chromebook, with a detachable keyboard allowing you to use it as a tablet too. Amazon has knocked 45% off the price, seeing price fall to a bargain £179.99.

  • Amazon
  • Save 45%
  • Now £179.99
View Deal

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

