Best Prime Day Laptop Deals: Top discounts on Asus, Apple and more

MacBook Air M1

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Despite the new models arriving, the older MacBook Air remains a great buy, offering excellent M1 performance at a lower price. Well, it’s even better for Prime Day, with the MacBook Air with M1 for just under £250 off. This was the first MacBook with an M1 processor and the change adds much improved battery life along with no need for a fan, offering a whisper-quiet experience no matter what challenge you set this productivity machine.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Microsoft’s Surface range offers remarkable portability along with a solid productivity experience. It’s latest flagship, the Surface Pro 9, is down from £1035.99 to just £749 this Prime Day. It wasn’t a huge upgrade on the previous model but it comes with a stunning display and modern internals. The main appeal is the ultra-portability on offer when you pair this with a Type Cover. Few laptop-like experiences fit as delightfully under your arm as this one. And, it’s more than £250 off.

Razer Blade 14

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Razer introduced a smaller model of its excellent 15-inch laptop range back in 2021. One of those Razer Blade 14 models has had a big reduction for Prime Day, down from £2199.99 to just £1349. Blade laptops are known for being extremely pricey, owing to the high-quality materials, and this huge discount makes the life of luxury far easier to grasp. For your money, you get a potent combination of an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, a 1440p 165Hz display, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It’s a great deal, now at more than £800 off.

MSI Katana 15

This MSI Katana 15 deal is for you, if you’ve been looking to nab a gaming laptop with the latest Nvidia RTX 40-series graphic chips but have thought the cost of entry too high. This RTX 4070 gaming laptop is down from £1398.99 to just £1139.99. The Katana 15 is made solely with gamers in mind and, along with the powerful GPU, you’ll get one of Intel’s dominating H-series CPUs, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. It’s a strong package for triple-A gaming at mid to high tier settings, all enabled by one of the latest and greatest Nvidia laptop GPUs.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is an ideal laptop for those low-power demands who just want an ultra-portable machine above all else. If that’s you, the pocket rocket is down from £329.99 to just £179.99 this Amazon Prime Day. The components won’t knock your socks off but, with the lightweight ChromeOS onboard, you don’t need bags of power. This is a great laptop for students on a budget, with this laptop offering a 2-in-1 experience that allows for comfortable media consumption as well as essay writing.

