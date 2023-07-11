Best Prime Day Camera Deals: Our favourite camera discounts so far

Prime Day has arrived and this year it brings with it plenty of tempting deals across a wide range of cameras, lenses and accessories. We’ll be breaking down the best offers we’ve seen so far in this guide.

Keep scrolling to find all the top camera discounts so far or head over to our live blog for the best Prime Day deals across every tech category as we spot them.

Just remember to register for Amazon Prime (or the 30-day free trial) if you haven’t already to take advantage of all of these incredible deals, along with upgraded shipping and access to plenty of TV shows and movies through Prime Video.

Sony ZV-1F

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your vlogging setup for YouTube, Instagram Reels or TikTok, this deal might just be the perfect opportunity.

Head to Amazon today to save £100 on the Sony ZV-1F and bag the camera for £449 instead of £549.

Sony ZV-E10

The above deal is fantastic for those looking for an all-in-one solution, but if you’re searching for a camera with an interchangeable lens mount, the Sony ZV-E10 might be more your speed.

The good news is this camera has also plummeted in price this Prime Day, allowing you to get your hands on it for just £499. That’s a £180 saving on its usual £679 price.

Sony A7C

We’ve also spotted a couple of full-frame deals in this year’s Prime Day sale, including the brilliant Sony A7C.

This camera is compact and lightweight with a 24.2-megapixel sensor, 5-axis stabilisation, 4K video support and a fast and reliable real-time autofocus system.

Head to Amazon now to save £500 on the mirrorless camera and get it for just £1399.

Polaroid Now+

The Polaroid Now+ is another tempting buy, whether you’re wanting to get into instant photography or searching for the perfect gift for a photography-loving friend.

The camera comes with five lens filters, including starburst, red, vignette, orange, blue and yellow. It also includes a tripod mount, autofocus and even more creative tools inside the Polaroid app.

The Polaroid Now+ is currently £50 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just £89.99.

