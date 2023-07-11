Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Best Prime Day Camera Deals: Our favourite camera discounts so far

Prime Day has arrived and this year it brings with it plenty of tempting deals across a wide range of cameras, lenses and accessories. We’ll be breaking down the best offers we’ve seen so far in this guide. 

Keep scrolling to find all the top camera discounts so far or head over to our live blog for the best Prime Day deals across every tech category as we spot them.

Just remember to register for Amazon Prime (or the 30-day free trial) if you haven’t already to take advantage of all of these incredible deals, along with upgraded shipping and access to plenty of TV shows and movies through Prime Video.

Sony ZV-1F

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your vlogging setup for YouTube, Instagram Reels or TikTok, this deal might just be the perfect opportunity.

Head to Amazon today to save £100 on the Sony ZV-1F and bag the camera for £449 instead of £549.

Get vlogging for £449 with this Prime Day discount on the Sony ZV-1F

Get vlogging for £449 with this Prime Day discount on the Sony ZV-1F

The Sony ZV-1F vlogging camera has dropped from £549 to £449 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. That’s £100 off the camera and built-in 20mm lens for a limited time only.

  • Amazon
  • Save £100
  • £449
View Deal

Sony ZV-E10

The above deal is fantastic for those looking for an all-in-one solution, but if you’re searching for a camera with an interchangeable lens mount, the Sony ZV-E10 might be more your speed.

The good news is this camera has also plummeted in price this Prime Day, allowing you to get your hands on it for just £499. That’s a £180 saving on its usual £679 price.

Amazon has swiped 27% off the Sony ZV-E10 vlogging camera

Amazon has swiped 27% off the Sony ZV-E10 vlogging camera

If you’re looking to start vlogging, the Sony ZV-E10 is a fantastic interchangeable lens option. Head to Amazon now to get the camera for just £499 down from £679.

  • Amazon
  • Was £679
  • £499
View Deal

Sony A7C

We’ve also spotted a couple of full-frame deals in this year’s Prime Day sale, including the brilliant Sony A7C.

This camera is compact and lightweight with a 24.2-megapixel sensor, 5-axis stabilisation, 4K video support and a fast and reliable real-time autofocus system.

Head to Amazon now to save £500 on the mirrorless camera and get it for just £1399.

The Sony A7C is £500 cheaper this Prime Day

The Sony A7C is £500 cheaper this Prime Day

Save 26% on the full-frame Sony A7C when you shop through Amazon today. The camera has been reduced from £1899.99 to just £1399 in the retailer’s annual Prime Day sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1899.99
  • £1399
View Deal

Polaroid Now+

The Polaroid Now+ is another tempting buy, whether you’re wanting to get into instant photography or searching for the perfect gift for a photography-loving friend.

The camera comes with five lens filters, including starburst, red, vignette, orange, blue and yellow. It also includes a tripod mount, autofocus and even more creative tools inside the Polaroid app.

The Polaroid Now+ is currently £50 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just £89.99.

Get creative with 36% off the Polaroid Now+ on Amazon

Get creative with 36% off the Polaroid Now+ on Amazon

Looking to get into instant photography? Amazon has swiped 36% off the price of the Polaroid Now+ for Prime Day, bringing the camera down to just £89.99.

  • Amazon
  • Was £139.99
  • £89.99
View Deal

Today’s Best Prime Day deals:

