Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals: Last chance offers from Ninja, Tower and more

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

In need of a new air fryer? We’ve got you covered with this round-up of Amazon’s best air fryer deals this Prime Day.

It’s been an absolute whirlwind of a sale but as Amazon Prime Day starts to wrap up, there’s still time to bag a bargain, particularly if you have your sights set on finally adding a handy air fryer to your kitchen counter.

After all, air fryers are one of the most convenient kicthen appliances and something I’d recommend everyone should get for just how much they simplify the cooking process. Whether it’s for quickly toasting some garlic bread or whipping up a batch of crispy chips, air fryers are well worth having around and at these prices, they’re more affordable than ever.

Ninja-Foodi-Dual-Zone-7.6L-Air-Fryer-1-920x614

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone

The absolute go-to option in the world of air fryers, Ninja has perfected the concept with its dual-drawer appliance that can apply even cooking quickly to a whole range of food types. It also helps that the Dual Zone is one of the nicest looking air fryers on the market, so if you want something that’ll be just as stylish as it is functional then this is your best bet.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Price Crash

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Price Crash

Now’s your chance to get one of Ninja’s best air fryers for just a fraction of its original price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £219.99
  • Now £159.99
View Deal

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1

If you’re something of a budding chef who would rather have one device that can do all sorts of things beyond simply air frying, then the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 is a great shout. As its name implies, this thing packs no less than 10 functions including air frying, baking, roasting and grilling, so you’ll never be at a loss if you have this in your kitchen.

Upgrade your kitchen with this Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker

Upgrade your kitchen with this Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker

If you missed out on the Ninja Air Fryer deal on day one of Prime Day, then check out this versatile multi-purpose Ninja 10-in-1 rapid cooker discount.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • Now £174.99
View Deal
Right angled view of a black Tower 4.3L Air Fryer kept on a kitchen platform with foot kept around

Tower T17021

As great as Ninja’s air fryers can be, even with a price drop they’re still more expensive than most of the options on the market, which is why the Tower T17021 is an easier recommendation if you’re tied to a budget. This single-drawer air fryer still packs a ton of room and at less than £50, it’s the ideal buy for students.

Tower T17021 Prime Day Discount

Tower T17021 Prime Day Discount

The Tower T17021 is now down to a bargain price, making it the ideal air fryer buy for folks on a budget.

  • Amazon
  • Was £69.99
  • Now £46.99
View Deal

Corsori 9-in-1 Air Fryer

As a compromise between the affordability of the Tower T17021 and the functionality of the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1, Corsori’s 9-in-1 air fryer packs the best of both worlds. Not only is it compact and easy on your wallet, it also has no shortage of cooking modes so if you don’t have a lot of counter space to work with then this device is well worth checking out, particularly as this discounted price.

Corsori 9-in-1 Air Fryer Price Slash

Corsori 9-in-1 Air Fryer Price Slash

Packed with features and coming in at a very affordable price, Corsori’s compact air fryer is ideal for compact kitchens.

  • Amazon
  • Was £109.99
  • Now £79.99
View Deal

You might like…

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Last chance offers before Prime Day ends

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Last chance offers before Prime Day ends

Ryan Jones 24 mins ago
Print out your favourite photos with Prime’s pocket printer offer

Print out your favourite photos with Prime’s pocket printer offer

Hannah Davies 28 mins ago
Best PS5 Prime Day Deals: Massive price cuts on consoles, games and more

Best PS5 Prime Day Deals: Massive price cuts on consoles, games and more

Gemma Ryles 38 mins ago
Drone enthusiasts will love this Prime Day DJI bundle

Drone enthusiasts will love this Prime Day DJI bundle

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
PC gamers need to check out Prime Day’s Wi-Fi 6E router bargain

PC gamers need to check out Prime Day’s Wi-Fi 6E router bargain

Nick Rayner 2 hours ago
Garmin’s must-have cycling accessory has taken a Prime Day price plunge

Garmin’s must-have cycling accessory has taken a Prime Day price plunge

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.