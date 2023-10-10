Best October Prime Day 2023 deals under £100

Amazon has kicked off its second major sale event of the year, with Prime Day October (aka Prime Big Deal Days) seeing countless gadgets discounted to a bargain price.

With so many great deals to choose from, it can be difficult deciding which to opt for, especially if you’re undertaking some early Christmas shopping.

We’ve created this list of the Best Prime Day deals below £100, so you can join in on the sale (make sure to sign up to Amazon Prime though) without having to break the bank. We’ve included a variety of options from tablets to video doorbells, all of which you can check out below:

Sony WH-CH720N

If you’re looking for a pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones during the Prime Day sale, then look no further than the Sony WH-CH720N. Following a 20% discount, they’re available for just £78.99 despite packing excellent features such as a lightweight design, Bluetooth multipoint and 35 hours of battery life.

We gave the Sony WH-CH720N a 4.5 out of 5 rating in our review earlier in 2023, and wrote in our verdict: “A good value, all-round performance from the Sony WH-CH720 noise-cancelling over-ears, with their comfortable design, good feature list and lively, punchy audio at an affordable price.”

The Sony WH-CH720N see a 20% discount for Prime Day

Kindle (2022)

Everyone loves to read a physical tome, but it’s not always practical to lug a bounty of books in your suitcase. The Kindle (2022) is an excellent solution, especially following its 12% discount that has seen the price drop to £74.99.

We were really impressed with the latest version of the Kindle, awarding it a 4.5 out of 5 rating, with our verdict reading: “The most basic Kindle model is the easiest to recommend for the majority of people. It’s affordable, packs a fantastic screen for reading and finally has USB-C for charging.”

Upgrade your reading experience with this fantastic Kindle discount

Shark CH950UKT vacuum cleaner

One of the worst aspects of owning a cat or dog is that they can see your home turn into a jungle of fur. Rather than resorting to shaving them clean, the Shark CH950UKT vacuum cleaner is an excellent solution, with the lightweight handheld design making it easy to suck up hair on your sofa and furniture.

Amazon has slashed the price by 38%, making it super affordable at just £49.99. That’s an absolute bargain when you consider how much of a difference it’s going to make to your home.

The Shark CH950UKT handheld vacuum is now less than £50

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) has multiple handy use cases. It allows you to answer the door remotely even while you’re at the office, see the doorbell chime through your Echo smart speakers, or even use it as a makeshift security camera for anyone snooping at your front door.

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is available for just £59.99 in the Prime Day sale thanks to a jaw-dropping 40% discount. We gave Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) a 4 out of 5 star rating, and said in our verdict: “If you just want a smart doorbell, so you can answer your doorbell from anywhere, the low price here makes this product hard to argue against.”

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) receives a huge 40% price cut

Lenovo Tab M9

Looking for a cheap tablet this Prime Day? Then we recommend the Lenovo Tab M9, which has seen a big 38% discount to take the price down to an affordable £98.80.

The tablet features a 9-inch HD display, claimed 13 hours of battery life for video playback and 32GB of onboard storage. It’s not the most powerful tablet you can buy with its ‎MediaTek chip and 3GB of RAM, but should still do the trick for those that just need a portable for casual browsing and streaming on the cheap.

Lenovo Tab M9 is a bargain buy with Prime Day discount

Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

True Wireless earphones are a brilliant option for those who are fed up of dealing with dangling wires sticking out of their ears, but the problem is that they can be rather expensive. Not so with the Echo Buds (2nd Gen), which have seen a colossal 65% price slash for Prime Day to take the cost down to a more affordable £44.99.

The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) feature active noise cancellation, a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, IPX4 water resistance and even a bundled wireless charging case. And of course, Alexa is along for the ride to help control music playback without blindly reaching out for the correct button.