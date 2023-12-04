Best Buy’s got the perfect Apple Watch Ultra deal for Christmas

The Apple Watch Ultra is a serious financial commitment, but this cracking deal at Best Buy makes the purchase of Apple’s rugged smartwatch a much easier pill to swallow.

Right now, the US retailer is selling the Apple Watch Ultra 1st Gen for $639. That’s a saving of $160 on the $799 asking price.

This offer is on the Titanium Case with Black/Gray Trail Loop, but you can cycle through the option for a preferred strap (although prices may vary). It has GPS and cellular connectivity, as well as the ability to connect to satellite SOS messages in emergencies.

Remember this is for the 2022 version of The Apple Watch Ultra and not the newer model unveiled in September 2023, which Best Buy is selling from $799.

What are the differences between the first and generation models? Firstly Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a much brighter screen (3000 nits to 1000 nits), and it has a faster CPU thanks to the S9 chipset, which can handle the new Double Tap feature too.

However, is that worth you paying an extra $160?? The first Apple Watch Ultra matches its predecessor with the same 100m water resistance, 60-hour battery life, customisable Action Button, and big 49mm display. It’s also got that super rugged Titanium construction too.

Our reviewer, the venerable Michael Sawh was a fan of the Ultra watch. It improves upon the battery life on previous Apple Watches, it has a surprisingly light design, good sports tracking performance, and a bigger, brighter display.

He concluded: “The Apple Watch Ultra is a great smartwatch that takes everything you get from the Series 8 and gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths.”