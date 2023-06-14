Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Beat the heat with this £100 saving on the Dyson Purifier Cool

Hannah Davies
If this last week has been any indication, we could be in for another scorching hot summer and what better way to prepare than by shopping for a cooling air purifier? 

Currys has slashed £100 off the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React, bringing the air purifier down to just £399 in time for summer. That’s a 20% saving on this multitasking piece of home tech. 

The Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React is an air purifier and humidifier with cooling technology built-in, making it ideal for circulating cool, purified air on a sweltering hot day. 

Not only that but there’s also a diffused mode that makes it possible for the device to purify air without the cooling effect. In this mode, airflow is diverted through the back of the device, meaning you’ll still be able to get rid of pollutants even in winter. 

Get £100 off the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React

Head to Currys today to save £100 on the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React and get the cooling air purifier for just £399 instead of its usual £499 price.

The Dyson Purifier Cool is equipped with three intelligent sensors and an algorithm which it uses to diagnose and report the pollutants in your home in real time. The device uses two layers of purification to trap gases and up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles (including dust, allergens and the H1N1 virus) sealing them in so they can’t escape back into the air. 

In fact, Dyson says the Purifier Cool is the only air purifier fully sealed to HEPA H13 standards. 

The Purifier Cool is easy to use too, with an auto mode that does the work for you and a night mode that quietens the purifier down and dims the LCD display when it’s time to go to bed. There’s also a sleep timer so you can save energy by telling the purifier to switch itself off after a set amount of time. 

The device also comes with a remote so you can control it from across the room. 

If you’re looking to save money on a cooling air purifier, this deal on the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React is too good to miss. Head to Currys today to save £100 and get the purifier for just £399 down from £499. 

