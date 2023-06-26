Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Beat the Game Pass price increase with this cheeky deal

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Don’t miss this rare price drop on Game Pass Ultimate, letting you get a month’s access to the service at a discounted rate.

Deal: Game Pass Ultimate (1-month) for just £8.85 – was £10.99

What makes this a good deal?

Microsoft recently announced that it would be increasing the price of not just the Xbox Series X but also the monthly price of Game Pass Ultimate. This means that the service, which currently costs £10.99 a month, will be going up to a higher rate of £12.99 a month from August 13th. If you don’t want to get stuck paying the increased price then now’s the best time to stock up, particularly while there’s a discount attached.

ShopTo is also offering the chance to bag the three-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription for less than usual too, so if you plan on diving into a ton of gaming this summer then you might want to consider opting for the longer subscription so that you can make the most of the service before the price increase.

Get Game Pass Ultimate on the cheap

Get Game Pass Ultimate on the cheap

Beat the upcoming price increase by topping up your Game Pass Ultimate subscription with a cheeky discount attached.

  • ShopTo
  • Was £10.99
  • Now £8.85
View Deal

What do you get with Game Pass Ultimate?

  • Game Pass includes hundreds of games that you can download and play at no extra cost.
  • The Game Pass Ultimate tier also includes access to exclusive deals as well as the ability to play games online, allowing you to make the most of multiplayer oriented titles.
  • The service includes tons of day one releases on both big triple-A titles as well as indie games, so you can dive into high-octane racing in Forza Horizon 5 one minute and then dabble in small scale titles like the devilishly scary Amnesia: The Bunker the next.
  • Microsoft has already revealed tons of new games that will be coming to Game Pass in the future, including the eagerly anticipated Starfield – Bethesda’s next-big space-bound RPG.

You might like…

The Callisto Protocol on PS5 just plummeted below £20

The Callisto Protocol on PS5 just plummeted below £20

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
The iPhone 14 has never been more of a bargain

The iPhone 14 has never been more of a bargain

Chris Smith 7 hours ago
Mortal Kombat 1 is already discounted ahead of release

Mortal Kombat 1 is already discounted ahead of release

Gemma Ryles 14 hours ago
The ultimate iPhone 14 Pro deal just appeared

The ultimate iPhone 14 Pro deal just appeared

Thomas Deehan 15 hours ago
How did the Galaxy A54 get this cheap?

How did the Galaxy A54 get this cheap?

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The S22 Ultra is nearly as cheap as the Pixel 7 right now

The S22 Ultra is nearly as cheap as the Pixel 7 right now

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.