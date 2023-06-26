Beat the Game Pass price increase with this cheeky deal

Don’t miss this rare price drop on Game Pass Ultimate, letting you get a month’s access to the service at a discounted rate.

Deal: Game Pass Ultimate (1-month) for just £8.85 – was £10.99

What makes this a good deal?

Microsoft recently announced that it would be increasing the price of not just the Xbox Series X but also the monthly price of Game Pass Ultimate. This means that the service, which currently costs £10.99 a month, will be going up to a higher rate of £12.99 a month from August 13th. If you don’t want to get stuck paying the increased price then now’s the best time to stock up, particularly while there’s a discount attached.

ShopTo is also offering the chance to bag the three-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription for less than usual too, so if you plan on diving into a ton of gaming this summer then you might want to consider opting for the longer subscription so that you can make the most of the service before the price increase.

Get Game Pass Ultimate on the cheap Beat the upcoming price increase by topping up your Game Pass Ultimate subscription with a cheeky discount attached. ShopTo

Was £10.99

Now £8.85 View Deal

What do you get with Game Pass Ultimate?