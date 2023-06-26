Beat the Game Pass price increase with this cheeky deal
Don’t miss this rare price drop on Game Pass Ultimate, letting you get a month’s access to the service at a discounted rate.
Deal: Game Pass Ultimate (1-month) for just £8.85 – was £10.99
What makes this a good deal?
Microsoft recently announced that it would be increasing the price of not just the Xbox Series X but also the monthly price of Game Pass Ultimate. This means that the service, which currently costs £10.99 a month, will be going up to a higher rate of £12.99 a month from August 13th. If you don’t want to get stuck paying the increased price then now’s the best time to stock up, particularly while there’s a discount attached.
ShopTo is also offering the chance to bag the three-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription for less than usual too, so if you plan on diving into a ton of gaming this summer then you might want to consider opting for the longer subscription so that you can make the most of the service before the price increase.
Get Game Pass Ultimate on the cheap
Beat the upcoming price increase by topping up your Game Pass Ultimate subscription with a cheeky discount attached.
- ShopTo
- Was £10.99
- Now £8.85
What do you get with Game Pass Ultimate?
- Game Pass includes hundreds of games that you can download and play at no extra cost.
- The Game Pass Ultimate tier also includes access to exclusive deals as well as the ability to play games online, allowing you to make the most of multiplayer oriented titles.
- The service includes tons of day one releases on both big triple-A titles as well as indie games, so you can dive into high-octane racing in Forza Horizon 5 one minute and then dabble in small scale titles like the devilishly scary Amnesia: The Bunker the next.
- Microsoft has already revealed tons of new games that will be coming to Game Pass in the future, including the eagerly anticipated Starfield – Bethesda’s next-big space-bound RPG.