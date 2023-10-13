Asus’ next level gaming laptop is now almost half price

A high-quality gaming laptop almost always costs a small fortune so when you see a deal this good, it’s well worth checking out.

Part of Asus’ ROG Strix range, this A15 model is packed with some of the very best AMD components on the market, and you can save an outrageous £950 on this top-end machine on Box, letting you nab it for a very generous total of £999.99.

The value this deal offers truly beggars belief. From the CPU to the storage, everything inside is sharp and super-quick. Externally, the screen is on the far end of fast, with a speedy 300Hz refresh rate.

This ASUS ROG Strix A15 deal is out of this world Filled with components far beyond this price tag, this ASUS ROG Strix A15 model is a great buy for anyone serious about gaming. Box

Was £1,949.99

Now £999.99 View Deal

Circling back to those internals. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Octa Core processor represents a really high-end CPU purpose-built for laptops, and it works in tandem with the AMD Radeon RX 6800 GPU, a 4.5-star graphics card that impressed us in testing. It’s definitely overkill for a Full HD screen, meaning that if you do want to plug this laptop into an even higher-resolution monitor, then it has the power to keep up.

Other components are equally impressive, including the 1TB SSD storage with M.2 formatting, allowing for maximum efficiency. This means that you’ll be able to save a lot of game data on the laptop itself, and the recall is as quick as it comes. Having 16GB of DDR4 RAM is equally vital, and welcome.

As I mentioned before, the screen is unusually quick at 300Hz, meaning that this laptop is suitable for esports-grade competition without the need for a monitor. Also, ASUS is very good at ensuring that its laptops have suitable cooling technology, and so you can expect the heat dispersal to be very good.

Overall, this deal represents the best value for money that one can find for a gaming laptop right now, so if you are looking for a new device at a reasonable price then you’d be hard pressed to find a better offer.