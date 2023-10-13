Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus’ next level gaming laptop is now almost half price

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

A high-quality gaming laptop almost always costs a small fortune so when you see a deal this good, it’s well worth checking out.

Part of Asus’ ROG Strix range, this A15 model is packed with some of the very best AMD components on the market, and you can save an outrageous £950 on this top-end machine on Box, letting you nab it for a very generous total of £999.99.

The value this deal offers truly beggars belief. From the CPU to the storage, everything inside is sharp and super-quick. Externally, the screen is on the far end of fast, with a speedy 300Hz refresh rate.

This ASUS ROG Strix A15 deal is out of this world

This ASUS ROG Strix A15 deal is out of this world

Filled with components far beyond this price tag, this ASUS ROG Strix A15 model is a great buy for anyone serious about gaming.

  • Box
  • Was £1,949.99
  • Now £999.99
View Deal

Circling back to those internals. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Octa Core processor represents a really high-end CPU purpose-built for laptops, and it works in tandem with the AMD Radeon RX 6800 GPU, a 4.5-star graphics card that impressed us in testing. It’s definitely overkill for a Full HD screen, meaning that if you do want to plug this laptop into an even higher-resolution monitor, then it has the power to keep up.

Other components are equally impressive, including the 1TB SSD storage with M.2 formatting, allowing for maximum efficiency. This means that you’ll be able to save a lot of game data on the laptop itself, and the recall is as quick as it comes. Having 16GB of DDR4 RAM is equally vital, and welcome.

As I mentioned before, the screen is unusually quick at 300Hz, meaning that this laptop is suitable for esports-grade competition without the need for a monitor. Also, ASUS is very good at ensuring that its laptops have suitable cooling technology, and so you can expect the heat dispersal to be very good.

Overall, this deal represents the best value for money that one can find for a gaming laptop right now, so if you are looking for a new device at a reasonable price then you’d be hard pressed to find a better offer.

You might like…

This Echo Show 5 deal makes for an easy Christmas present

This Echo Show 5 deal makes for an easy Christmas present

Nick Rayner 29 mins ago
Sonos One Price Crash: Time to stock up on the high-end speaker

Sonos One Price Crash: Time to stock up on the high-end speaker

Gemma Ryles 51 mins ago
This SIM deal is a must-have for Instagram users

This SIM deal is a must-have for Instagram users

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
New Xbox Series S starter bundle is outstanding value

New Xbox Series S starter bundle is outstanding value

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Skip the iPhone 15 Pro, the 14 Pro is finally affordable

Skip the iPhone 15 Pro, the 14 Pro is finally affordable

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Post-Prime Day, the Honor 90 smartphone is still mega cheap

Post-Prime Day, the Honor 90 smartphone is still mega cheap

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin
Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.