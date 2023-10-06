Argos has docked over £300 off the Mac Studio for a limited time

Finding huge discounts on Apple tech is an uncommon occurrence, which is why you will want to take note of this hefty 15% cut on the Mac Studio.

If you’re hoping to find reduced Apple technology then you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve just found a fantastic deal on the coveted Apple Mac Studio. Use the code ARGOSPC15 at checkout to be treated to a handy 15% discount, bringing the price all the way down to £1784.15 from £2099.

It’s worth noting that this discount code expires on October 17th, so it’s definitely worth taking advantage of the offer before it’s too late.

The Apple Mac Studio scored a very impressive 4.5 stars from us, alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. Its small, compact and subtle design means that it can be easily placed into existing set-ups without demanding a lot of space or attention.

Use code ARGOSPC15 to get 15% off the Apple Mac Studio for a limited time It’s not common to see discounted Apple tech, which is why this 15% discount on the Apple Mac Studio is something that you won’t want to miss. Argos

Use code ARGOSPC15 for 15% discount

Now £1784.15 View Deal

This model comes kitted out with an M2 Max chipset with 32GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage. The M2 Max chip can tackle almost any task you throw at it, from creative graphical workloads all the way to typical productivity tasks.

Apple packed the Mac Studio with a wide array of ports, including two USB-C ports, 10Gb Ethernet for high-speed wired connections, HDMI, a 3.5mm headphone jack and two USB-A inputs. All of these ports open the doors to work on other monitors and significantly enhance the everyday usability of the Studio. There is also an external speaker nestled at the back of this device that is more than serviceable for alerts, video playback and podcasts, so you won’t need to worry about buying external speakers anytime soon.

Overall, any professionals looking to get a reliable desktop should look no further than the Apple Mac Studio, especially at this price. Unless you need a PCle expansion – which this desktop does not have – it’s well worth nabbing as it comes with all the ports and power you could possibly need to engage in most types of demanding workloads.

Just be sure to use the code ARGOSPC15 at checkout to redeem the sweet 15% discount, and remember that this offer does expire on October 17th. There is no telling how much stock Argos has left to ship out, so we recommend jumping on this deal now before it’s too late.