Apple Pencil Gen 2 just got a super rare discount for Prime Day

If you’re in need of a new Apple Pencil to pair with your iPad, now is the time to buy one. The 2nd Generation Apple accessory has plummeted to just £99 in the Prime Day sale.

That’s 29% off the Apple Pencil Gen 2, resulting in a nice £40 saving compared to the usual £139 price.

All you need to do to access this deal is register for Amazon Prime (or the site’s 30-day free trial). This will grant you access to all of this week’s regular and lightning deals, as well as upgraded shipping and all of the TV and movies available through Amazon Prime Video.

The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) is a stylus designed to be paired with certain iPad models, including the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th, 5th, 4th and 3rd Gen), 11-inch iPad Pro (4th, 3rd, 2nd and 1st Gen), iPad Air (5th and 4th Gen) and iPad Mini (6th Gen).

The 2nd Gen Apple Pencil is less than £100 this Prime Day Amazon has swiped 29% off the cost of the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil this Prime Day, bringing the iPad accessory down to just £99. That’s a £40 saving compared to its usual £139 price. Amazon

Was £139

£99 View Deal

The pen can be used for note-taking, writing, drawing and more on the Apple tablet, making it easy to make precise marks in apps and on documents.

Unlike the 1st Gen Apple Pencil, the 2nd Gen model uses Bluetooth technology to connect wirelessly to your iPad and snaps onto the side of the tablet to charge wirelessly, making it easy to keep track of the stylus when you put it down.

It also has a matte body and improved grip, along with a capacitive area just above the tip that makes it possible to double-tap to move between the pen and eraser without touching the screen.

“Apple’s Pencil remains an excellent stylus and the changes only serve to make it feel better in use”, wrote editor Max Parker of the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) when testing the accessory alongside the iPad Pro (2018).

“There’s virtually no lag when you’re drawing or writing, and the palm-rejection software means you can write naturally, leaning against the display without it registering any false interactions”.

Whether you’re looking to sketch on the sofa or take notes in the office, the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) is up to the task. Shop today to save £40 on the iPad accessory while Amazon’s Prime Day deal lasts.

Today’s Best Prime Day deals: