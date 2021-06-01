An unbelievable double discount for the M1 MacBook Air is now available

Over at AO’s eBay storefront right now, you can bag a brand new 8GB RAM, 256GB storage M1 MacBook Air for just £857.85, down from £999.

For whatever reason, the new laptop has been given an unmarked reduction on AO’s store to £903, but you can bring that price down even further by using the code PROMOFIVE at the checkout. This means that you’re effectively getting two discounts on what is still Apple’s most recently released laptop – that’s almost unheard of.

In case you missed out on all the hype, Apple’s M1 chip is definitely worth getting excited about. By utilising a more contained architecture, the new chipset is able to not only significantly increase usage speeds, but also have an impressive impact on battery life.

In his five-star review for the new MacBook Air, Deputy Editor Max Parker commented: “You’ll notice the benefits of the M1 instantly. This feels more like an iPad in use than a typical laptop, with the screen bursting to life the second – and I really mean that – you open the lid. Everything you do happens with added zip not experienced with the older MacBook Airs, whether you’re opening apps or even hoarding tabs in Chrome. Speed almost becomes a non-issue because you’re never thinking about it.”

The M1 chip is so powerful that it’s now being used across the board in Apple’s latest devices including the iMac and the 2021 iPad Pro. Even though the MacBook Air is still the entry-level laptop so far as Apple’s computers are concerned, the M1 chip ensures that it’s miles ahead of the competition, and you’d be hard pressed to find a more competent laptop for the price.

For creatives who don’t want to completely break the bank, the new MacBook Air is a solid option, and it’s an absolute no-brainer if you’re already tied into the Apple ecosystem.

The code PROMOFIVE is available until June 30, but stock is already low so it’s hard to imagine the offer still being around until then.