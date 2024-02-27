Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s running an unbelievable Pixel 8 Pro bundle right now

Amazon is running a great deal on this Pixel 8 Pro bundle right now.

It gets you Google’s current flagship phone, the Pixel 8 Pro, along with its Pixel Buds Pro true wireless earphones for just £800. That’s a huge £398 saving overall.

Chopping 33% off the combined price of these two devices is no small bargain. As we said, these are two current bits of kit with plenty of life left in them yet. Indeed, with Google’s seven year software update promise, the Pixel 8 Pro has a considerable road ahead of it.

We like both of these devices a lot, having awarded both 4 out of 5 in their respective reviews.

We called the Pixel 8 Pro “Google’s most interesting phone yet”. It’s a phone that’s “Bursting with clever AI-infused software, the promise of software updates for many years to come and a camera and screen that thoroughly impress”.

That camera produces “often incredible” results across all three of its main sensors. No one does image processing quite like Google.

As for the Pixel Buds Pro, we called them “Google’s best wireless buds yet”, and that remains true to this day. We found that they “sound good, with particular strength in bassy tracks,” while the ANC works extremely well.

They’re also very comfortable to wear, and benefit from excellent battery life.

Needless to say, these two Google devices work seamlessly together. It’s a great Pixel combo, especially at this bargain price.

