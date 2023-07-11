Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Amazon’s Ninja Air Fryer Prime Day deal is unreal

We’re only on the first day of Prime Day 2023 and we’ve already found a fantastic deal on the iconic Ninja Foodi Max air fryer.

If you’ve been hoping to upgrade your kitchen over Prime Day, then you will want to check out this unreal deal on the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer, which has had its price slashed from £269.99 to just £169.99.

The Ninja Foodi Max provides a massive 9.5 litres of cooking space split between two drawers. This is more than enough cooking room for families or batch cooking, you will just need to make sure that you have enough room to store the air fryer itself.

Upgrading your meals has never been so easy thanks to this massive 37% discount on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer.

We gave this air fryer an incredible 5-star review as well as a coveted Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended badge. Each drawer can be controlled individually or together using the two modes: Match and Sync. The latter allows for individual settings but ensures that both drawers will finish cooking at the same time, giving you a lot of wiggle room to create some imaginative dishes.

There are six cooking modes to choose from, including Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate. We found that all modes worked very well, with Max Crisp providing a brilliantly crispy experience when used with foods that usually go soggy in the oven, like frozen goods or cold pizza.

We can’t say how long this offer will last, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if it was one of the first things to sell out during Prime Day. Take advantage of this discount now and upgrade your kitchen without breaking the bank.

If you want to make the most out of Prime Day, then you will need to make sure that you are already signed up for Amazon Prime. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial by clicking on the link prior.

