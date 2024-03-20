Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 has dropped to a new low price

Amazon is running its Spring Deals promotion until March 25, and one of the highlights of the sale is a hefty price drop for the brand’s latest Echo Show 8.

The handy smart display has had £50 chopped off its £149.99, bringing it down to a much more tempting £99.99.

This 33% discount signifies the biggest drop for this product, which has previously dropped only as low as £104.99. Of course, this deal will expire when the Spring Sale ends on March 25.

Is the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) worth buying?

A pretty substantial upgrade Pros Faster processor

Improved audio

Smart personalisation via Adaptive Content

Zigbee, Thread and Matter support Cons Same resolution as previous version

Some options fiddly to access

The Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) is Amazon’s latest smart display, featuring improved performance and audio over its predecessor. There have been some tweaks to the UI too, and there’s support for smart home standards like Matter, Thread and Zigbee.

The display can show photos, play back content from Prime Video and offer a clear overview of your smart home products. It can be used as a speaker too, for playing music from services like Spotify and the like. This is certainly one of the best smart displays we’ve reviewed, especially for those deep in the Alexa ecosystem.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) review

