Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 has dropped to a new low price
Amazon is running its Spring Deals promotion until March 25, and one of the highlights of the sale is a hefty price drop for the brand’s latest Echo Show 8.
The handy smart display has had £50 chopped off its £149.99, bringing it down to a much more tempting £99.99.
This 33% discount signifies the biggest drop for this product, which has previously dropped only as low as £104.99. Of course, this deal will expire when the Spring Sale ends on March 25.
Save £50 on Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen), Now Just £99.99!
Grab the highly-rated Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) for just £99.99! That’s a whopping £50 off its original price. Enjoy superior technology at an unbeatable 33% discount. Hurry, snag this amazing deal on Amazon before it’s gone!
- Amazon
- Save 33%
- £99.99
Is the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) worth buying?
A pretty substantial upgrade
Pros
- Faster processor
- Improved audio
- Smart personalisation via Adaptive Content
- Zigbee, Thread and Matter support
Cons
- Same resolution as previous version
- Some options fiddly to access
The Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) is Amazon’s latest smart display, featuring improved performance and audio over its predecessor. There have been some tweaks to the UI too, and there’s support for smart home standards like Matter, Thread and Zigbee.
The display can show photos, play back content from Prime Video and offer a clear overview of your smart home products. It can be used as a speaker too, for playing music from services like Spotify and the like. This is certainly one of the best smart displays we’ve reviewed, especially for those deep in the Alexa ecosystem.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) review
