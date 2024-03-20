Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 has dropped to a new low price

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon is running its Spring Deals promotion until March 25, and one of the highlights of the sale is a hefty price drop for the brand’s latest Echo Show 8.

The handy smart display has had £50 chopped off its £149.99, bringing it down to a much more tempting £99.99.

This 33% discount signifies the biggest drop for this product, which has previously dropped only as low as £104.99. Of course, this deal will expire when the Spring Sale ends on March 25.

Is the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) worth buying?

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A pretty substantial upgrade

Pros

  • Faster processor
  • Improved audio
  • Smart personalisation via Adaptive Content
  • Zigbee, Thread and Matter support

Cons

  • Same resolution as previous version
  • Some options fiddly to access

The Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) is Amazon’s latest smart display, featuring improved performance and audio over its predecessor. There have been some tweaks to the UI too, and there’s support for smart home standards like Matter, Thread and Zigbee.

The display can show photos, play back content from Prime Video and offer a clear overview of your smart home products. It can be used as a speaker too, for playing music from services like Spotify and the like. This is certainly one of the best smart displays we’ve reviewed, especially for those deep in the Alexa ecosystem.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) review

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

