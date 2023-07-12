Amazon’s got a secret Prime Day deal for Pokemon Violet

Amazon has been pushing so many deals this week as part of Prime Day that it’s seemingly let a few slip under the radar. Pokemon Violet is one of the most noteworthy examples, as it’s not part of the official Prime Day sale, but has seen a whopping 40% price cut.

Pokemon Violet on Nintendo Switch is now available for just £29.95, which is the cheapest price we’ve seen for the latest Pokemon game all year.

Pokemon Violet is the latest entry in the beloved series, and is a major departure compared to previous installments. Violet has a huge open-world map, with Pokemon roaming the various environments. Not only are you tasked with capturing all of these powerful critters, but you can also train them up to form a powerful team and take on all of the gym leaders.

There are 107 new Pokémon in Violet, along with numerous recognisable monsters from previous generations. There are also numerous multiplayer modes, allowing you to trade or battle with friends.

Based on 3423 rating on Amazon, Pokemon Violet has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. One customer wrote:

“Pokémon Violet is an exciting and enchanting addition to the beloved Pokémon franchise. With its captivating storyline, charming new Pokémon, and engaging gameplay mechanics, this game offers a delightful experience for Pokémon fans of all ages.”

If you’re a big Pokemon fan and own a Nintendo Switch, then this is the best time to finally make the leap and buy Pokemon Violet. Otherwise, if your child’s birthday is coming up, then it could be an ideal present to keep them entertained for hours and hours.

