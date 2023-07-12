Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s got a secret Prime Day deal for Pokemon Violet

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Amazon has been pushing so many deals this week as part of Prime Day that it’s seemingly let a few slip under the radar. Pokemon Violet is one of the most noteworthy examples, as it’s not part of the official Prime Day sale, but has seen a whopping 40% price cut.

Pokemon Violet on Nintendo Switch is now available for just £29.95, which is the cheapest price we’ve seen for the latest Pokemon game all year.

Pokemon Violet is the latest entry in the beloved series, and is a major departure compared to previous installments. Violet has a huge open-world map, with Pokemon roaming the various environments. Not only are you tasked with capturing all of these powerful critters, but you can also train them up to form a powerful team and take on all of the gym leaders.

I choose you: Pokemon Violet is on sale for just £29.95

I choose you: Pokemon Violet is on sale for just £29.95

Pokemon Violet has seen a shock 40% price cut, taking the price down to a very affordable £29.95. While it’s not officialy listed in the Prime Day sale, it’s still one of the best gaming deals we’ve seen today.

  • Amazon
  • Save 40%
  • Now £29.95
View Deal

There are 107 new Pokémon in Violet, along with numerous recognisable monsters from previous generations. There are also numerous multiplayer modes, allowing you to trade or battle with friends.

Based on 3423 rating on Amazon, Pokemon Violet has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. One customer wrote:

“Pokémon Violet is an exciting and enchanting addition to the beloved Pokémon franchise. With its captivating storyline, charming new Pokémon, and engaging gameplay mechanics, this game offers a delightful experience for Pokémon fans of all ages.”

If you’re a big Pokemon fan and own a Nintendo Switch, then this is the best time to finally make the leap and buy Pokemon Violet. Otherwise, if your child’s birthday is coming up, then it could be an ideal present to keep them entertained for hours and hours.

Our favourite Prime Day deals

You might like…

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Last chance offers before Prime Day ends

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Last chance offers before Prime Day ends

Ryan Jones 25 mins ago
Print out your favourite photos with Prime’s pocket printer offer

Print out your favourite photos with Prime’s pocket printer offer

Hannah Davies 29 mins ago
Best PS5 Prime Day Deals: Massive price cuts on consoles, games and more

Best PS5 Prime Day Deals: Massive price cuts on consoles, games and more

Gemma Ryles 39 mins ago
Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals: Last chance offers from Ninja, Tower and more

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals: Last chance offers from Ninja, Tower and more

Thomas Deehan 53 mins ago
Best Prime Day Laptop Deals: Top discounts on Asus, Apple and more

Best Prime Day Laptop Deals: Top discounts on Asus, Apple and more

Adam Speight 56 mins ago
Drone enthusiasts will love this Prime Day DJI bundle

Drone enthusiasts will love this Prime Day DJI bundle

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.