Amazon’s dropped an unbelievable Razer Viper Mini for Prime users

Good news for anyone seeking an affordable gaming mouse – Amazon has a 43% discount on the Razer Viper Mini as part of the Prime Day festivities.

One of the best value-for-money gaming mice on the market just became even more affordable thanks to this Prime Day deal. Grab a Razer Viper Mini for only £22.99 today.

Razer has been a household name in gaming for a long time now, especially for their mice – their DeathAdder series especially has been serving millions of gamers very well for nearly two decades. But the Viper Mini really pushes the boundaries of how light and responsive a gaming mouse can be.

Despite the Mini in its name, the Razer Viper Mini has all the features you’d expect from a high-quality gaming mouse. Responsive side buttons, optical switches and a high-performing optical sensor make this an esports-grade mouse. It also features 16.8 million colour options from the LEDs courtesy of Razer’s Chroma software.

But the real selling point of this mouse is the weight – it comes in at only 61g, which is lighter-than-light in terms of gaming mice. This is partially thanks to the size – it is not a mouse recommended for those with especially large hands. But there is another reason many gaming mice attempt to be as lightweight as possible. Having a light mouse means you’re able to swing your mouse across the mat as quickly as possible, hopefully allowing for the fastest aim-adjustment possible in-game. If you’re a keen sniper in games like Counter-Strike, this mouse could be a vital addition to your setup.

For a mouse with all the quality compartments you expect from Razer to cost under £25 is an absolute steal, so make sure you take full advantage of this deal on Prime Day.