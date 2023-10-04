Amazon’s dropped a home office bargain on this Dell monitor

If you’ve been keeping your eye out for a new monitor, you’re in luck. Amazon has swiped almost 30% off the price of the Dell S2421H 24-inch monitor, allowing you to pick up this home office accessory for just £94.01.

The Dell S2421H would typically cost you £129.99, meaning you can save yourself £35.98 by heading to Amazon today. This purchase is also eligible for free standard delivery or free premium delivery with a Prime trial, so there’s no need to worry about getting the monitor home quickly.

The Dell S2421H is a 24-inch monitor with a slim silver design, ultra-thin bezels and a Full HD (1920 x 1080) display.

The monitor has an IPS screen with a wide 178-degree viewing angle and smooth 75Hz refresh rate thanks to AMD’s FreeSync technology. The screen is also TÜV-certified for eye comfort, with ComfortView reducing blue light emissions from the screen.

Dual 3W speakers can be found on the bottom edge of the monitor, along with dual HDMI ports on the rear of the device for switching between streaming and console gaming. Other ports include a security-lock slot, power connector and audio line-out port.

The slim monitor comes with an equally sleek silver stand, allowing it to fit seamlessly into your home office.

As you can see from this graph from price tracking extension Keepa, this is by far the cheapest we’ve seen this monitor listed on Amazon since it launched in April of last year.

That means if you want to grab a bargain, now is the time to shop. Head to Amazon today to get the Dell S2421H for £94.01 and save more than £35 on the 24-inch monitor.