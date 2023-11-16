Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Apple Watch SE 2 deal is too good to miss

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

It’s good news for Apple fans this Black Friday, as the Apple Watch SE 2 is now has a tasty saving to put it on the right side of £200.

Thanks to Amazon’s current offer on a Certified Refurbished Watch SE 2, you can nab the watch right now for just £199.99, marking a huge saving over the £249 RRP from Apple itself.

Even though it’s the entry-level wearable in Apple’s range, the Watch SE 2 is still one of the best smartwatches you can by for just how featured packed the thing is.

In addition on-wrist notifications and calls, the Watch SE 2 is great for fitness tracking with an uncomplicated set-up and no shortage of workouts that can be tracked.

You can even get instant access to a ton of Apple-exclusive features like Siri, Apple Pay and Maps, so you’ll find yourself looking at your iPhone far less with the Watch SE 2 in tow.

The aforementioned deal is for the 44mm variant which is better suited for larger wrists and the larger display makes it easier to read information on the go.

We loved the product when we gave it a 4.5/5 rating, praising its accurate tracking, excellent software and wide customisation options. Above all, we loved how many Apple Watch features it managed to fit into a cheaper package.

For anyone after a big saving on an Apple product that isn’t too expensive in the first place, this Apple Watch deal is going to be one of the deals to take note of this month.

