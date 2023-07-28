Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s already massively discounted the Z Fold 5

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has only been available to pre-order for couple of days and you can already save a couple of hundred quid if you buy outright.

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for £200 off. The list price of £1,749 is already £100 off, but you can tick the voucher box for a further £100 on Twitter.

This offer is for the 512GB version of the phone in the Icy Blue hue. There’s also a three year extended warranty for latest generation Galaxy Z Fold. You’ll also benefit from free Prime delivery.

Unfortunately, Samsung’s newest foldable is still priced higher than your average smartphone. So it’s great to see a discount so early out of the gate, which at least brings the price closer to £1,500 than £2,000.

Also, considering Samsung put the price up by £100 this time around, Amazon’s voucher restores parity.

We’ve already gone hands on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and it’s definitely an upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. That’s mainly thanks to the design changes, which get rid of the gap in the hinge.

There’s also an upgrade to the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Android 13 with the OneUI 5.1. The Android 14 update will be along within a few months too.

The internal display is a 7.6-inch tablet, which is great for watching movies and running split-screen apps. The outer facing display is a 6.1-inch inch AMOLED display. Both have a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a 50-megapixel main camera, but the cameras retain the excellent Fold 4 hardware.

