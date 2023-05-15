Amazon just dropped an unmissable Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle

Diablo fans rejoice! You can now grab an Xbox Series X alongside the long-awaited Diablo IV with a solid discount on Amazon.

Diablo is one of the most iconic action RPG series of all time, and after eleven years of waiting for the next mainline sequel, you can pre-order Diablo IV with a swish new Xbox Series X right now with a slick £20 discount attached.

Activision Blizzard has a wealth of video game franchises under its belt and one of the most beloved is undoubtedly Diablo. Ever since the original was released in 1997, fans have been addicted to the overhead hack-and-slash action that the game was able to deliver. If you were a PC gamer in the 2000s then you likely had a copy of Diablo II. It is often cited as one of the best ever games in its genre, with an 88% rating on Metacritic as it managed to break the world record for fastest-selling computer game to ship one million units at the time.

So what actually is it about Diablo that makes it so great? The combat and aesthetic are both terrific, and the randomised dungeons and items mean that it has great replay value. The replayability is so great that even eleven years after launch, Diablo III’s daily player count still clocks in with roughly five digits.

What do we know about Diablo IV already? One of the big selling points is, as always, replayability. Blizzard is introducing heaps of customisation both with your character and your items, as well the new expansive skill trees that allow you to level up with the playstyle that suits you best. The inclusion of a proper open world and repeatable endgame activities mean you should be able to spend hundreds of hours in-game without it feeling repetitive. We’re also pleased to note that Blizzard is fully enabling cross-play between platforms, which is always a plus.

If you are looking for a new console, or are a Diablo veteran who wants to jump back into the immersive world of Sanctuary then you won’t want to miss this incredible Xbox Series X bundle while it’s still available.