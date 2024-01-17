Amazon has a bargain air fryer deal perfect for students

Amazon is currently selling this compact yet capacious Tefal air fryer at a bargain price, which could be the perfect deal for students.

The deal gets you the Tefal Easy Fry Max Digital Air Fryer for just £59.99. With an RRP of £119.99, that’s literally half price.

The Tefal Easy Fry Max Digital Air Fryer offers a 5L capacity, letting you cook for up to 6 people. Perfect for those house share scenarios, or for larger families.

Despite this impressive capacity, Tefal Easy Fry Max Digital Air Fryer will fit on most kitchen counters, thanks to its square dimensions. You can fit a whole chicken into this thing, yet it’s only 27.3cm wide and 37.5cm deep.

You also get 10 distinct cooking programmes for various popular meal types, so you can quickly and easily set the appropriate cooking time and temperature for chips, muffins, a whole chicken, fish, vegetables, and more – all at the press of a button.

Tefal says that you can save up to 70% energy using its air fryers, yet it also cooks up to 46% faster. It’s healthier than normal oven cooking too, allowing you to fry food in 99% less oil.

Tefal makes some of the best air fryers in town. Download the free Tefal app, and you can gain hundreds of recipe ideas for your new air fryer. It’s easy to clean up too, as you can simply place the 5L cooking tray straight in the dish washer.

Tefal air fryers are cheaper to repair than many of their rivals, thanks to the presence of 6200 repair centres worldwide.