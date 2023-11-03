Sonos One SL has a slick double discount for Black Friday

The top-rated Sonos One SL speaker has just plummeted to its lowest price yet thanks to a multitude of discounts courtesy of Very.

The Sonos One SL Wireless Multi-room Speaker previously retailed for £179 but was reduced to just £132. However, if you use the code VKEWR at the checkout then you can bring the price down even further a phenomenal £118.80.

The saving is only available until Thursday November 9th but that’s no guarantee that stock will even last until then so if you want to make use of this incredible discount then there’s no time like the present.

Whether it’s for music, podcasts or audiobooks, the Sonos One SL is a great wireless speaker for sound and its compact size. Our AV Editor Kob Monney praised it as a great entry-level wireless speaker and a ‘versatile performer given the number of duties it can perform’ in our 5-star review of the product.

It also has a wide integration with music streaming services and its portability (11.97 x 11.97 x 16.145cm) makes it the perfect companion everywhere from your kitchen countertop to your office bookshelf.

It is controlled through the free Sonos Controller app available on smartphones and tablets, and best recommended for those with no interest in voice assistance – the SL stands for ‘speechless’ meaning no voice control – which isn’t necessarily a disadvantage for those concerned about security of speech-controlled devices.

So if you don’t own a Sonos One SL, or even if you do have one but want to enjoy Sonos’ signature audio in even more rooms throughout your home then this double discount might be the perfect time to look into one.