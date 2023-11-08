Nothing Phone (2) is back down to another tempting price for Black Friday

If you’ve been looking to upgrade to the new Nothing Phone (2) then now’s the ideal time whilst it’s going for an affordable price.

As part of its Black Friday Event, Currys has a big cut-price deal on Nothing’s second mainline smartphone. While it was going for £629 between 25th July and 31st October, it has now fallen in price by £80, bringing to down to just £549.

For its style, innovative backlighting and unique operating system overlay, the Nothing Phone (2) is one of the most distinct phones you’ll find around this price, and an easy one to recommend for anyone after a mid-range Android handset to last them well into the future.

Save £80 on a 256GB-storage Nothing Phone (2) Buy a Nothing Phone (2) through Currys at the moment, and you’ll be able to save £80 on what you would have paid before November. Previously retailing for £629, this great-performing phone will now cost you just £549. Currys

Was £629

Now £549 View Deal

Amongst its features – a 32MP front camera, dual 50 MP/50 MP main cameras, a 6.7″ full HD+ AMOLED touchscreen and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor. Perhaps the flashiest part is its glyph interface, which lights up your phone to correspond with everything from notifications to volume change.

As part of our 4.5-star verdict, we were hugely impressed by this phone’s upgrade on 2022’s Nothing Phone (1), going so far as to describe the (2) as “the phone Nothing should’ve released last year”. There’s also an excellent battery life and great everyday performance to go along with the array of features that make it stand out.

This deal applies to dark grey or white colours of the phone, and if 256GB isn’t enough for your needs, there’s an even bigger saving on the 512GB version, where you can buy the larger variant for just £599 (previously set at £699).

Even though it’s on the higher-end of the mid-range spectrum, and it’s a big price jump from the Nothing Phone (1), it’s still well worth the upgrade, particularly if you want a unique Android phone in 2023. We’ve seen the price drop sporadically over the last few weeks so if you want to nab the Nothing Phone (2) as your next upgrade then it’s well worth snapping up this deal while you still can.