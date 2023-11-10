Hoover’s entry-level washing machine is now even more affordable

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If it’s been a while since you’ve last replaced your washing machine, this discount on a Hoover-branded washer might be just the deal you’ve been looking for this Black Friday.

The Hoover H-WASH 300 LITE is now selling for less than £300, a great price for a good quality brand of washing machine.

Before the Black Friday sale, it would have set you back £349, but buy it through AO this November and you’ll find it’s fallen by £70 to cost just £279. There’s an even bigger price cut if you’re an AO member, where you can save an extra £10 on the aforemention price and buy it for just £269.

It’s a white machine with a 9kg drum capacity, making it a good size for a medium household, while a maximum 1400rpm spin speed will help rid your laundry of excess water. There’s also a delay timer for up to 24 hours, so you can set your machine to start when you want it, as well as an LED display to see how much longer your washing is set to take.

There are 15 different standard wash programmes too, so whether its sportswear, cottons or delicates you want to look spotless, this is a washer that can help you out.

Also, if you’re worried about installing it yourself, AO offers delivery, collection and ‘remove and recycle’ services, making it easy to get the appliance up and running.

The maximum cycle time is 228 minutes, so just under four hours, but it may well take a lot less than that due to its KG mode feature.

As well as its energy rating of B, its KG mode involves sensors which can adapt the washing cycle to the load at hand. Both of these mean that it shouldn’t be an appliance that gives you a nasty surprise on your energy bills.

So take advantage of this great AO deal while you can, and you might just find yourself saving even more money in the long term.

2023-11-10

