Which Amazon Echo speaker should you buy?

When Amazon first launched the Echo smart speaker, it was easy to work out which one to buy. Just over a year on, the product range has ballooned, including everything from small and cheap devices up to smart speakers with built-in screens. In addition, there are even some third-party devices that have Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant built-in.

The breadth of the range means that you’re very likely to find a smart speaker to match your needs perfectly. Conversely, whittling down your options has become more complicated.

To confuse things further, Amazon has just announced new versions of the Echo Dot, Echo Show and Echo Plus, and introduced a new subwoofer, the Echo Sub, to give its speakers that extra low-end kick. Currently, the new products are only available for pre-order, so we’ve not had the opportunity to review them. As such, this current overview has information on the older generation of products and we’ll update once we’ve had samples of the new smart speakers.

The all-rounder – Amazon Echo 2nd Generation (2017)

The first Echo was good, but it was fairly basic in terms of its overall look and was that little bit too expensive. Step forward, the second-generation Amazon Echo.

With prices starting at just £90, it’s near-on £70 cheaper than the original Echo. Even better, this standard Amazon Echo is smaller and comes in a wider array of finishes than its predecessor. Truly, this product has been designed to fit into a variety of homes, and it’s one attractive-looking smart speaker.

Audio quality lags behind the best Bluetooth speakers, but the Amazon Echo is still more than good enough to fill a decent-sized room and for occasional listening. Its audio prowess is better suited to voice content, such as radio, talking books, or for replying to your questions.

For filling your home or use with an existing stereo – Amazon Echo Dot

The Amazon Echo Dot is Amazon’s cheap and cheerful smart speaker, costing just £50. Looking a little like someone cut the top inch off a full-sized Echo, the Amazon Echo Dot is small enough to place in any room.

Given its diminutive body, audio quality isn’t great. This certainly isn’t a device through which you’ll frequently want to listen to music directly. But audio fidelity isn’t really the point of the Echo Dot. It has two main uses.

First, it’s a great device simply for answering questions or controlling your smart home. I have a unit tucked away in the lounge and a second in the kitchen for this very purpose. Its price makes the Echo Dot the ideal option to bring voice-activated AI to every room in the house.

Second, you can run the 3.5mm audio output or use a Bluetooth connection to hook the Echo Dot up to a more powerful stereo. That way, you can voice control your music using your existing kit, without having to pay a fortune for the privilege.

The ultimate experience – Amazon Echo Show

Adding a touchscreen interface to a voice assistant appears to be a mission in madness. After all, isn’t the whole point of voice control to do away with physical interfaces? Yet the combination of the two is a compelling one, and the Amazon Echo Show is the ultimate smart speaker in Amazon’s lineup.

First, the screen provides a greater number of options, displaying extra information and text to accompany the voice response. Ask for your calendar, for example, and you can see and interact with your appointments on-screen. Or, get Alexa to play a song from Amazon Prime Music, and you get the lyrics on-screen so that you can join in.

Skills have been updated to work with the Echo Show, too, enabling you to stream video footage from your Nest cameras, for example.

With the screen you can also make video calls via the front-facing 5-megapixel camera. The Echo Show’s audio quality is the best out of Amazon’s own Echo devices, with dynamic and detailed sonics that can fill a room.

Sure, The Echo Show is an expensive device, but it offers the complete Echo experience. The only problem is its size and design, which some find to be a bit much.

For the bedroom – Amazon Echo Spot

The Amazon Echo Spot is essentially a smaller, more attractive Echo Show. Once again, it’s the combination of touchscreen and voice control that makes the Spot rather special, giving the best of both worlds.

The compact and curved body makes the Echo Spot the perfect bedside companion, replacing a more traditional alarm clock – or, in fact, it’s ideal for anywhere you might be tight on space. The 2.5-inch 480 x 480 pixel display is perfect here, and sharp enough to view any on-screen information.

The homescreen can be customised with your own choice of clock faces, or you can pick the information you want it to display, such as up-to-date news reports. Ask Alexa anything, and the Spot’s screen will show detailed information and let you interact with some results, such as diving into your calendar appointments. Being able to combine touch, visual and voice in a single unit makes any task easy.

At night, the Spot can automatically dim its light, so you’re not kept awake by a bright screen. Add to this excellent voice or video calling and it’s hard not to love this device.

Audio quality is fine, with clean and balanced sound. However, this really isn’t a speaker designed for high-end audio, so you’ll want to stick with a dedicated hi-fi: you can wire up the Spot using Bluetooth or its 3.5mm output.

The Echo Spot is a little expensive, but it really is the perfect smart speaker for your bedroom or, perhaps, an office.

For high-end audio – Sonos One

Sonos is the best multi-room audio system; Alexa is the best smart assistant. Wouldn’t it be great if the two could work together? Well, luckily, that’s just what you get with the Sonos One.

Effectively, a Sonos Play:1 speaker with Alexa built-in is a match made in silicon heaven. This weighty speaker is small enough to fit anywhere in your home but delivers sound that blows all other smart speakers out of the water. And just as with the Play:1, you can pair two Sonos Ones together, or add a sub to boost audio fidelity further.

Alexa integration is excellent, with the Sonos One responding just as any other dedicated Echo devices. As well as controlling music playback through this device, you can control any other Sonos speakers in your home using the Alexa Skill.

Coming this year is Google Assistant support, too, which could make the Sonos One the best smart speaker overall, letting you choose the assistant you want to use.

If you already have a full house of Sonos kit, go for the Echo Dot and use that for voice control instead.

One to avoid (for now) – Amazon Echo Plus

The Echo Plus looks like the original Echo, thanks to its tall, cylindrical body and twistable top that acts as a volume knob. Its trick is that it has the Zigbee smart home hub built-in, so you can connect some devices – the Philips Hue light bulbs, for example – directly to it.

On the face of it, this is potentially a very clever trick that promises to reduce the number of hubs you’ll need in a home. However, the reality is that the technology isn’t quite there yet. For example, with Hue bulbs, you can only set vague colours and scenes using your voice. With the full Hue app, which isn’t supported here, you can pick the exact colour you want.

Even worse, the Echo Plus doesn’t let you use all devices. You can attach a Philips Hue motion sensor, for example, but there’s no way to make it control any lights.

Audio quality is fine, but it isn’t that far ahead of the ‘standard’ second-generation Echo. As Amazon improves its software and control, the Echo Plus could become a more useful device. For now, I recommend avoiding it.