Best Keyboard 2023: The top 6 keyboards you can buy

Keyboards, keyboards, keyboards – there were already a lot of different keyboards to choose from but, with hybrid working taking off in recent years, more manufacturers have gotten in on the action and the incumbents have more options than ever. Thankfully, we’re here to help you pick the best keyboard for you.

Whether you work in an office, have your own desk setup at home or like to head out and work at a coffee shop, there is a keyboard for you. Though, there is so much to consider, from many brands to a wide range of choices available within those brands. Then, you’ve got big decisions to make in terms of whether you want a wireless or wired model, a mechanical set of keys, a keyboard made for gaming, a smaller tenkeyless version and many other finer details to decide on.

Never fear though, the team here at Trusted Reviews has tested a whole bunch of keyboards across all of these key categories to decipher which is best for what type of person – as well as uncovering the duff ones that you don’t want to buy. We’ve tested all the big brands, from Asus, Logitech and Razer to lesser-known manufacturers, like Keychron, NuPhy and many more.

With each keyboard, we take an in-depth and expert look at its range of specifications, key features and compatibility. It’s then time to put it to the test, using it in our everyday lives so we can determine just how it will perform when it gets in your hands. Whether that’s discovering a subtle quirk that is only discoverable through actually using the product to working out how long it might take until finger fatigue sets in when you’re typing away.

Best mechanical keyboards at a glance

How we test Learn more about how we test keyboards We use every keyboard we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs.



We also check each keyboard’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up.

Logitech MX Keys S Best overall keyboard Trusted Score Pros Modern, sleek looks

Comfortable tactile typing experience

Extensive software functionality Cons Expensive for a membrane keyboard

May not be enough of an upgrade for some Keyboards can be complex beasts but the Logitech MX Keys S is a champion of simplicity – ideal for office workers and productivity users alike. This isn’t a mechanical keyboard, so stick around to further down this list if that’s a requirement of yours, but this sleek and lightweight set of keys brings its own range of benefits. Despite its trim design, the scissor-acuated keypress is extremely comfortable while managing to bring a satisfying tactility to the party too. These add up to one of the best typing experiences around. Your joyous typing sessions won’t be cut short either, with 10 days on a single charge. Connectivity issues won’t stop you in your tracks either. You’ll find support for Bluetooth and Logitech’s speedy Logi Bolt receiver to get you connected – and there’s easy switching between three devices as well. Concerned such a slim keyboard can’t take a licking and keep on ticking? Pay no heed, as the MX Keys shows no signs of flexibility and dons a supremely sturdy frame. Unlike many gaming-focused keyboards, the design isn’t made for catching eyeballs, with a refined and sensible look that won’t look out of place in any office setting. Admittedly, the MX Keys S has barely changed since the original Logitech MX Keys. However, the main change is the introduction of Options+. Options+ is Logitech’s software that invites you to invest in its Smart Actions, which allow you to create macros to easily get your regular activities done fast. Think opening your frequently used webpages in Chrome or swiftly getting your favoured Spotify playlist going. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Logitech MX Keys S review

Logitech MX Mechanical Best mechanical keyboard Trusted Score Pros Great build quality

Responsive, tactile switches

Excellent battery life Cons Expensive

Lack of software-based customisation may not please some The Logitech MX Mechanical may not be the best of the best keyboard from the popular lifestyle brand but it’s our top recommendation for a mechanical keyboard available right now. If you’re after a mechanical keyboard then its likely the keypress that you’ve come here to hear about. You’ll be glad to discover that it’s simply excellent. The Tactile Quiet switches are glorious, and represent Logitech’s take on a low-profile form of Brown switches. The result is a short key travel that’s accompanied by a soft textile piece of feedback as you strike the key down. This may not suit the most competitive of gamers but it’s it true all-rounder with its ability to do the job for productivity users and many a casual gamer. The great typing is backed up by impressive battery life, strong connectivity capabilities and pleasing key backlighting. First off, Logitech claims a stunning 10 months of charge on this mechanical keyboard if you knock the backlighting on the head. Obviously, we didn’t have the testing time to put this claim to the test but, with the backlight, 15 days is Logitech’s aim and we found that to be pretty accurate. There is also Logitech’s Bolt receiver and Bluetooth Low Energy for a swift and reliable connection. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Logitech MX Mechanical review

Keychron Q1 V2 Best customisable keyboard Trusted Score Pros Incredible build quality

Responsive MX Clear switches

Powerful software Cons Expensive (in some configurations)

RGB lighting won’t always shine through If you’ve dabbled in the world of mechanical and gaming keyboards, you may fancy trying out a dose of customisability. The Keychron Q1 V2 is the best option around. Before we get into the nooks and crannies of the excellent customisation capabilities of this keyboard, the incredible design needs highlighting. The Q1 V2 is a keyboard that is as sturdy as it is intelligently crafted. It comes in an aluminium case to strictly hold everything together and dons a retro look to its keys that oozes style. With a 75% layout, it isn’t going to take up a ton of your desk either. The keypress itself is, initially, brought to you through MX Clear keycaps. These heavier takes on the MX Brown switches give you a heavy dose of refreshing tactility. These particular switches may be a tad too slow for gaming but, fear not, we’re here for customisability – so whacking in some lighter switches could see this keyboard to the job for gamers too. Thankfully, and as you expect with a keyboard made to be customised, you can switch out the keys in a jiffy. It’s got a hot-swappable PCB and there’s no soldering required. You can simply add any MX-style keys as long as they have 3 or 5 pins on the bottom. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Keychron Q1 V2 review

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Best mini keyboard Trusted Score Pros Incredibly sturdy

Tactile Quiet switches are super-comfortable to use

Great battery life Cons Expensive for a smaller layout keyboard

Software functionality is a little limited The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini packs in what makes the MX Mechanical great but into a less desk-hogging package – all adding up to a compact package that’s ideal for long typing sessions. The small form factor is comprised of an extremely convenient layout and a sturdy build quality, comfortably standing up to the odd knock or nick. The trusty build means there is no flex to be found. The Tactile Quiet switches on the MX Mechanical Mini offers that pleasing travel and crunchy feedback that fans of mechanical keyboards are after, without keeping the neighbours awake. There’s a handy backlight too for that extra visibility when working late. Like its larger sibling, this keyboard is touted as having 10 months battery life when that backlight is switched off and we found it’d last around two weeks with it on. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Logitech MX Mechanical Mini review

Asus ROG Azoth Best gaming keyboard Trusted Score Pros Incredible construction

Gorgeously smooth typing feel

OLED display is a fun addition Cons Very expensive

Software is a little bit fiddly Mechanical and gaming keyboards go hand in hand and the Asus ROG Azoth is a compact marriage of the two. The ROG Azoth is a gaming keyboard that dodges issues of desk space while staying true to its gaming roots – both in design and performance. The Asus ROG Azoth gained a rare Trusted Reviews 5-star rating in its review and it does so much to deserve the Highly Recommended accolade. The top selling point is the stunning smooth typing experience. With the ROG Azoth, you’ll find that typing manages to find the fine line between blissful and impactful – we put this down to it being a gasket-mounted keyboard, removing the more rigid feel you can get from a metal-plated keyboard. Keypresses are ideal for gaming, coming in with a light and highly responsive action. If you don’t opt to connect this gaming keyboard up in a wired fashion, you’ll find it’ll run for a maximum of 2000 hours. There’s Bluetooth and 2.4GHz support to link the Asus ROG Azoth to your gaming machine. The ROG Azoth is a keyboard that focuses on getting the job done when it comes to gaming but there’s room for a little fun too. The RGB lighting is vibrant and exciting, without being garish – unless you want it to be. Then, there’s the OLED display, which can either provide useful information or present fun animations and messages. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full Review: Asus ROG Azoth review

Logitech POP Keys Best kids keyboard Trusted Score Pros Bright, fun design

Customisable keys

Seamless switching between three devices

Long battery life Cons Typing accurately can be a struggle

Keycap options are limited Keyboards are boring, right? Wrong. There are plenty of interesting picks on this list to dismiss such a notion already but the Logitech POP Keys is here to convince you if you’re still not sold. We’ve chosen the POP Keys as our choice for a great kids keyboard and that’s because if a keyboard this eye-catching isn’t enough to get them excited about creating their own desk setup then what will – also, kids love emojis. The design is the key selling point here, offering a range of pastel colour options that offer a further vibrant mix of colours within a single keyboard. It’s a stunning combination of modern and retro design, breathing life into a typewriter-esque style. It’s a great keyboard to introduce your child into the world of customisable keys too, with a set of five emoji keycaps attached to the device but four extra in the box to be swapped out at their leisure. The Logitech POP Keys isn’t just for kids, with the ability to fit nicely into any colourful desk setup no matter your age. But, its typing experience is made to be particularly fun so it may not suit those looking for a serious, high-performance keyboard. The keypress is joyfully silly, with a comical amount of travel to these mechanical switches – inviting a very loud clacking sound that, again, harkens back to typewriter vibes. Despite the sound, the typing is comfortable overall and it really is fun to use. Reviewer: Hannah Davies

Full Review: Logitech POP Keys review

FAQs Which keyboard is best for gaming? The Asus ROG Azoth is our pick for the best gaming keyboard, due to its compact size, impressive build quality and great gaming typing experience. What is the most comfortable keyboard for working? Our favourite keyboard the Logitech MX Keys S, is great for working. It offers a long battery life and a comfortable typing experience while looking professional too. Are 60% keyboards better? If you’re considering not picking a full-size keyboard then you must be conscious of space. So, a 60% keyboard could suit you far better, and a smaller keyboard doesn’t typically mean reduced performance. They are a great space-saving option.