Samsung QE55Q8C QLED review

What is the Samsung QE55Q8C?

The QE55Q8C is the third TV we’ve tested from Samsung’s new QLED range. It sits between the Q7F and the top-end Q9F, both seriously impressive TVs in many ways.

As such, it’s no surprise to find the Q8C serving up exceptional brightness and a huge colour range, while also using class-leading screen filters to deliver unprecedentedly excellent pictures in bright room conditions.

However, it’s also no surprise to find its HDR-friendly charms coming at the cost of a few backlight issues.

Samsung QE55Q8C – Design and Build Quality

While I personally have a soft spot for the clean, industrial design of Samsung’s flagship TV for 2017, the Q9F, I suspect most people will prefer the look of the 55-inch Q8C. Its W1226 x H706 x D91mm black-and-silver frame is less in your face; its edges look thinner; and its centrally mounted metallic bar-style stand helps to create a lighter, more airy feel.

The silver metallic rear panel also feels less severe than the darker, monolithic back of the Q9F. Although this only matters if you regularly look at your TV’s back end.

The one controversial thing about the QE55Q8C’s screen is that it’s curved, in stark contrast to the flat Q7F and Q9F models. For an in-depth look at the reasons behind curved TVs, check out our handy guide – Curved TVs: the pros and cons.

The QE55Q8C is as well made as it is attractive, feeling sturdy on its stand and catching your eye with the sort of opulent metallic gleam you’d hope to see from a TV costing £3000.

Supplied with the set are two remote controls: a ‘normal’ one packed with all the traditional buttons, and a more minimalist ‘smart’ remote. The latter is actually something of a revelation, combining a metallic form with a sensibly reduced button count, an ergonomic layout, and access to the most straightforward and usable voice-control system yet seen on a TV.

Samsung QE55Q8C – Features

As you'd hope of a TV that costs £3000, the Q8C supports both a native 4K resolution and HDR playback. In fact, its HDR support extends beyond the HDR10 industry standard format to the new Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) format set to be used for HDR broadcasts. It also supports the new HDR10+ format, an open-source rival to Dolby's metadata-toting Dolby Vision.

Amazon Video has announced that it will support HDR10+, but no other sources have yet been confirmed. Samsung doesn't support Dolby Vision despite it being available on Netflix, Amazon and Ultra HD Blu-ray disc.

Arguably, the Q8C’s most important feature is Samsung's ‘QLED’ technology. This seeks to improve on the already-established Quantum Dot approach to colour reproduction by wrapping the QDs within a metallic casing so that they can be driven harder. This should result in better brightness and colour performance.

The QE55Q8C’s connections are all carried on an external ‘One Connect’ box, and comprise four HDMIs, three USBs, Bluetooth support, and both Wi-Fi and Ethernet network options. The network options support multimedia streaming from networked DLNA devices, and access to Samsung’s wide selection of connected TV services. The USB ports can be used to record to USB drives from the TV’s Freeview HD tuner, or to play multimedia from USB storage devices.

The One Connect box attaches to the screen via a single cable, to reduce cable spaghetti. This connection cable is so thin and so nearly transparent that, from a distance, the TV looks like a completely cable-free zone. You'll still have to hide the power cable, mind.

Samsung’s latest ‘Eden’ smart interface is the brand’s most effective system yet. It uses a well-presented and slick two-tier icon system to streamline access to content sources. It makes it easy to customise which apps and sources appear where on the homepage.

It’s good to see that Eden now supports the BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, All 4 and My5 catch-up TV apps, as well as the more predictable Netflix and Amazon Video services. Incidentally, these latter two services can be enjoyed in 4K and HDR on the Q8C when the show you’re watching supports them.

According to Samsung’s official figures, the Q8C is capable of hitting light peaks of around 1500 nits – one of the highest figures I’ve seen on a TV to date. My own measurements reveal a more realistic peak of around 1360 nits, but this is close enough to Samsung’s claims to suggest that the set can indeed momentarily hit 1500 nits or so over small areas of the screen that contain areas of extreme HDR brightness.

These sort of brightness figures should enable the Q8C to deliver HDR’s brightness peaks more effectively than most current TVs, as well as giving colours a more real-world intensity or ‘volume’.

Samsung QE55Q8C – Setup

Getting the QE55Q8C’s screen mounted onto its stand is complicated and fiddly. Steps include laying the TV in its box face-down on the floor, and ripping off one side of its box. It’s easy to imagine it becoming damaged at the hands of people in a rush to get their new TV up and running.

Fortunately, the Q8C redeems itself by providing an exceptionally straightforward initial installation routine, which even sees the TV auto-tuning itself in the background while you carry on with other installation steps.

The TV goes beyond rival brands by auto-detecting and auto-labelling the HDMI inputs of your connected equipment. It's not foolproof, though – it failed to label my resident Panasonic UB900 Ultra HD Blu-ray player.

Once the Q8C has recognised a source, it lets you control it via the TV’s smart remote. While Samsung has tried to improve the way source functions map to the smart remote’s buttons, I still don’t think it’s a feature most people will bother with. It’s just easier to pick up your source equipment's own remotes.

Getting the best out of the Q8C’s pictures is pretty easy when you’re using it in a bright room. You can simply use the Standard picture preset with noise reduction turned off.

If you’re watching SDR content, you’ll additionally need to decide whether you want to watch it with Samsung’s HDR+ system in play. HDR+ aggressively increases the brightness and colour content of the image to make it look more like HDR. I’d argue it works well enough to be worth at least experimenting with in a bright room, although I acknowledge that it won’t suit everyone’s tastes.

If you’re viewing in a dark room, you’ll need to try to combat some backlight banding issues. Switching to Samsung’s new Calibration Night setting deals with this issue the best, but causes dark parts of the picture to look hollow and empty.

Otherwise, you can reduce its impact by turning down the image’s brightness and minimising the local dimming system – which enables different sections of the edge-based lighting to output different levels of light. But, obviously, both of these options compromise the picture in different ways.