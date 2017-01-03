PS4 Backwards Compatibility: Can you play PS3, PS2 and PSOne games on the console?

Can I play PS3, PS2 and PS One games on PS4?
Ever since the console's launch, PS4 backwards compatibility is often requested by fans. There have been small signs of progress with the addition of PlayStation Now and PS2 Classics on the console, but this is far from ideal.
Playing Xbox 360 games on Xbox One has become incredibly simple thanks to Microsoft's strong adoption of backwards compatibility, with access to a vast range of physical and digital games you might already own or can purchase on the store.
Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about PS4 backwards compatibility, including all the information of PlayStation Now and PS2 Classics.
Sadly, you can't just play your old PS3 games on PS4, neither by inserting the disc or downloading them again from the PlayStation Network. The systems are fundamentally not compatible with each other.
For PS2 games though, this is starting to change. Sony has built an emulator that allows you to play very select titles on the PS4. But, there's a lot of potential to enhance the availability for PS2 titles in the future.
What makes the complications around PS4 backwards compatibility worse is that Microsoft has solved Xbox One backwards compatibility by creating an Xbox 360 emulator within its latest console. That means you can simply slide any supported Xbox 360 games into your Xbox One and they'll play straight away. Or you can download digital titles from the Xbox Live store. And this is all for free, so long as you own them, that is.
PlayStation Now
So, can you play PS3 games on the PS4? Well, not exactly, but there is a solution. It’s called PlayStation Now, and it will let you stream older PlayStation games to your PS4 over your home internet connection.
PlayStation Now was first announced at CES 2014, and since then the service has been launched in full with both rental price options and subscription tiers.
It hit PS4 first, and before making its way to PS3 on May 12 2015. Eventually PS Now will spread to PS Vita and PS TV. It’ll even come to 2014 Sony Bravia TVs too along with select Sony Blu-ray players and the latest Samsung Smart TVs. Exactly when has not been announced yet, though.
In the US and Canada, PS Now costs $19.99 (£13.20) for a one-month membership or you can go for a three-month membership for $44.99 (£29.77). Rental prices range from $1.99 to $19.99 depending on the title and the duration of your rental period, which can last for 4 hours, 7 days or 30 days.
Playstation Now is a costly service in the UK, as there's currently no membership options available. Rentals are in two pricing tiers here in the UK. Games will either cost you £2.99 or £4.99 for a two-day rental (over a weekend perhaps) or £5.99 or £7.99 for a 30-day rental period.
Sony announced that its PlayStation Now service is heading to PC in North and America and Europe later in 2016. PC players can access all the games available on PS4, PS Vita and PS TV at the same rental and subscription tiers.
If you haven't used the service before, Playstation Now offers a free trial period for new users. This should allow you to make sure your internet connection is suitable and you don't encounter any latency issues.
But we know what you're thinking, are all PS3 games available through PlayStation Now? Well, the answer is no. PlayStation Now is home to a growing collection of over 300 PS3 games.
These include:
- Dead Space 3
- God of War: Ascension
- Ratchet and Clank: Into the Nexus
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
The UK PlayStation Now offering currently includes titles such as:
- The Wolf Among Us
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- NBA 2K14
- Killzone 2
- Saints Row The Third
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
Why can’t the PS4 play PS3 games?
The PS3 and PS4 use completely different system architectures, which means the PS4 would need to emulate the PS3’s system in order to make the games work. The figure often quoted is that a system needs ten times the power of the thing it’s emulating in order to do so at full speed.
Sony does claim that the PS4 meets this ‘ten times’ more powerful mark, but producing a workable emulator also requires a whole lot of work when working with a system of the PS3’s complexity. And that means a healthy cash investment, too.
Sony decided not to do this, and it’s sure to be one of the most common complaints about the new console. We can imagine many people simply assuming they’ll be able to play their old PS3 games on the thing.
What about PS1 and PS2 games?
Although PS1 games are still an elusive beast, PS2 games are now available on your PS4 – albeit in limited form.
Sony stealthily introduced a PS2 emulator to the PS4 through the new Star Wars bundle. The title packages together four classic franchise titles: Super Star Wars, Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter, Star Wars: Racer Revenge and Star Wars: Bounty Hunter.
But rather than a physical disc, the titles are supplied via a single PSN code, with three of the titles hailing from the PS2 era.
Digital Foundry quickly realised that these games were running on an emulator through a number of indicators such as the upscaled PS2 logo, a system for emulating the memory cards and controlling remapping (something third party developers wouldn't be able to do).
When it was exposed, Sony released a statement that reads as follows:
"We are working on utilising PS2 emulation technology to bring PS2 games forward to the current generation," Sony told Wired. "We have nothing further to comment at this point in time."
But now, PS2 games are officially available via the PSN store. To begin with, Sony is offering eight PS2 games to "celebrate its PS2 heritage".
They are as follows:
- Ape Escape 2
- Ape Escape 3
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Bully
- Dark Chronicle
- Dark Cloud
- Destroy All Humans
- Destroy All Humans 2
- Fahrenheit
- Fantavision
- GTA 3
- GTA: Vice City
- GTA: San Andreas
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Kinetica
- Legaia 2: Duel Saga
- The King of Fighters 2000
- Manhunt
- The Mark of Kri
- Max Payne
- Metal Slug Anthology
- Okage: Shadow King
- PaRappa the Rapper 2
- Primal
- Psychonauts
- Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords
- Red Dead Revolver
- Red Faction
- Red Faction 2
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- Twisted Metal: Black
- War of the Monsters
- Wild Arms 3
- The Warriors
What classic games would you like to see on PS4? Let us know in the comments.
