Call of Duty WW2 release date, multiplayer, beta and all the latest news

Call of Duty: WW2's campaign received an action-packed trailer last month, as well as confirming a multiplayer beta for players who pre-order ahead of its November 3 release date on PS4, Xbox One and PC. We haven't yet seen any multiplayer gameplay yet, though, that will arrive at E3 2017.

TrustedReviews has collected all the latest news including details of the campaign, multiplayer, Nazi Zombies, and how to get access to the upcoming multiplayer beta.

What is Call of Duty: WW2?

Call of Duty: WW2 is the next entry in the blockbuster shooter franchise. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, this latest installment will take players to a variety of historical battle locations set across the second world war. The solo campaign will follow the US 1st Infantry Division as they fight their way across Europe during the height of the bloody conflict.

Missions will span from the D-Day Beach Landings to the Battle of the Bulge. Playing primarily as the inexperienced Private Daniels, there will also be a mission that puts you in the shoes of a woman fighting in the French Resistance. The solo campaign will contain plenty of other characters, too. It is clear Sledgehammer wants to tell a detailed, accurate story regarding the infamous historical event.

"Call of Duty: WWII tells the story of heroism on a global scale, through the unbreakable brotherhood of common men fighting to preserve freedom in a world on the brink of tyranny. Players enlist in a gritty, intense campaign through the harrowing battlegrounds of war, facing overwhelming odds and hostile terrain across Europe, in a gripping experience that honors the history of World War II," explains Activision.

Transformers actor Josh Duhamel is set to star in the game, so Call of Duty has its yearly dose of starpower sorted. A multiplayer reveal is to come at E3 2017, which is when we'll also hear news on the upcoming beta.

A Nazi Zombies co-op campaign mode has been teased, although we currently know little about it. It will contain an original story separate from the trials of Private Daniels as the Third Reich tries in vain to create an unstoppable army in the closing hours of World War 2. As expected, it all goes terribly wrong.

Call of Duty: WW2 release date – When is it coming out?

Call of Duty: WWII will launch November 3 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Those who pre-order will gain access to the upcoming multiplayer beta, although there's also an argument to be made for playing the waiting game, as there are likely to be some pretty tempting CoD bundles available during Black Friday 2017.

Call of Duty: WW2 multiplayer – What's new?

While the big reveal isn't coming until E3 in June, we do have a few tiny details regarding the online multiplayer. Players will partake in brutal boots on the ground combat across some iconic World War 2 locales.

One big new feature is Headquarters, an all new social tool allowing for creative modes of multiplayer interaction with your PS4, Xbox One and PC buddies. From what we've seen, it's a lot like Destiny's Tower or a hub area in Blizzard's World of Warcraft. Either way, it's nothing Call of Duty has done before. Say, for example, you've just prestiged for the first time. Headquarters is the perfect place to boast and celebrate, especially with a few friends along for the ride.

Next up is Divisions. This changes the way you engage with your multiplayer career. Players can choose from a variety of different ones including Infantry and Armored Divisions. These will presumably come with their own individual perks depending on your rank.

Finally, we have War Mode. A multiplayer experience that aims to immerse the player in iconic World War 2 battles. Allied and Axis powers will clash in team-based skirmishes where gaining objectives is the key to victory. It sounds much like Battlefield 1's Operations mode, where a contextual story inspired by real events is the drive for each battle. If true, you can expect these to be longer than your usual team deathmatch.

Call of Duty: WW2 multiplayer beta – How do I join?

Activision and Sledgehammer Games will be holding a multiplayer beta for Call of Duty: WW2 later this year ahead of its launch on November 3.The beta period is confirmed for PS4 and Xbox One, with no word yet on a PC rendition. To gain access to the beta you'll have the pre-order, though.

What are your thoughts on Call of Duty: WW2? Let us know in the comments below!