Worlds collided in Fortnite: Battle Royale Season 5. Vikings battled kitsune warriors, new areas appeared, old ones were destroyed, and a mysterious cube tore around the map before terraforming Loot Lake into a giant bouncy castle. But that was then, and this is now.

Fortnite season 6 is now upon us, and the tagline this time round is the rather ominous “Darkness Rises.” While at its core this season is still the Fortnite we know and love, and as this battle pass takes us all the way through Halloween, this season looks to change the map up in some serious ways.

What is Fortnite Season 6?

Season 6 is the latest content drop in Fortnite Battle Royale. Every six weeks or so, a new battle pass is released, costing 950 V-Bucks (around £10). Fortnite doesn’t require players to purchase each battle pass to play, but for those looking for an inexpensive way to unlock new skins, more V-Bucks, pets, and other cosmetics, this content bundle costs around the same price as a single common skin.

Fortnite Season 6 New LTM – Disco Domination

It’s time for an all-new game mode. Disco Domination was first teased earlier today via Fornite’s in-game message of the day (that thing that pops up when you load it, for those unaware). According to the message, the new mode requires players to “capture and defend dance floors around the island using emotes to earn points.”

Could this be the rumoured Capture the Flag game mode, or could it be something else entirely? Either way, this looks like a good excuse to start busting out those dance emotes.Not that you need an excuse.

We don’t know exactly when this LTM will start, but as it’s being teased now, it’ll probably happen in the next few days, hopefully.

See you on the dancefloor!

Fortnite Season 6 Skins – What’s new?

As always each new battle pass brings with it a wealth of new skins. This time around you’ll be treated to red riding hood, a werewolf, a DJ llama (yes, really!), and a vampire-type demon. We’ll have more images as season 6 launches, but for now, check out the video below to get an idea of what’s in store.

Fortnite Season 6 Server Status – Is it down?

After a brief bit of trouble on Xbox One, servers are now working properly on all platforms!

Fortnite Season 6 Announce Trailer

Fortnite Season 6 Challenges – What are they?

Each week both free and paid battle pass users get access to different challenges. These can be simple tasks like killing so many other players, finding chests, or searching for a hidden star. The amount of challenges each player has varies depending on whether you’re a free user or a paid user. Paid users get more challenges, and can unlock more content overall from the battle pass, making the paid option quite attractive to more experienced players.

When a challenge is completed, a certain amount of battle stars is awarded, which in turn ranks up battle pass tiers. You can level up tiers just by playing the game, but the progress is much, much slower.

As with previous seasons, not all challenges are as straightforward as they appear. Thankfully, we’re here to help. Every week at Trusted Reviews you’ll find a guide for each of the new challenges. So if there are any you’re struggling with, we’ve got your back.

Week 1: How to complete the Season 6 Week 1 Challenges

Fortnite Season 6 Skins – How to unlock Calamity and Dire

As with Drift and Ragnarok, both Calamity and Dire can be levelled up to gain access to unique customisations. Calamity starts off with a cowgirl outfit, then as the XP grows, ends up going full-on Van Helsing. Dire, however, goes through the different stages of lycanthropy. He starts off as a human, then becomes a teenwolf type, before turning into a full werewolf. Both skins are actually really quite cool, so it’s definitely worth taking the time to fully max out both.

For a complete breakdown of how to unlock each of the customisations, check out the super handy guide.

Fortnite Season 6 – Pets!

We’re still chasing the details but according to the video right above this, the battle pass introduces adorable pets, including bonesy the dog, scales the dragon, and camo the lizard. Both Bonesy and Scales even come with their own unlockable colour schemes, too.

Fortnite Season 6 Map – Changes galore!

The crack in the sky is gone, but things are getting spooky. Floating islands in the sky, and a new disco haunted mansion to, presumably, rock out to The Monster Mash song, join a corn field, because Fortnite isn’t tense enough apparently, and new corrupted areas. Nice!

Fortnite Season 6 Update – What are the big changes?

Audio Cues

This is another big one. Before, all we could hear were footsteps, with no indication as to where those footsteps were coming from. Were they below you? Were they in the roof? Now you’ll get a different sound depending on where the other player is.

Here’s the patch notes to give you an idea of how this’ll work:

“Changed the processing of footsteps to add more contrast between above/below. Below steps now sound more “echoey” like they’re coming from the basement.

“Footsteps will decrease in pitch the farther they are below you, and increase in pitch the higher they are above you.

“The volume of footsteps blocked by terrain, buildings, or player built structures has been increased slightly.”

Shadow Stones

This new consumable applies a shadow form to the player and changes the game drastically. It grants a movement speed increase, a higher jump, and removes fall damage. You’ll also be able to – wait for it! – go invisible when stationary.

Oh, but that’s not all. It’ll also grant the phase ability from Save the World, letting players teleport short distances in a flash. You can’t use weapons while the effect is active, but this doesn’t sound like an offensive item. You can also cancel this 45-second ability by holding down the aim-down-sights button.

Fortnite Vaulted Weapons – What weapons have been removed?

Starting straight out the gates, the Impulse Grenade, Suppressed Submachine Gun, Light Machine Gun, Bouncer, and Remote Explosives have all been vaulted, meaning they won’t be available in Fortnite outside of the Playground mode.

Fortnite Custom Controller Bindings – Play your way

You’ll now be able to fully customise the controller rather than sticking to the presets. The importance of this is it allows Combat Pro players to move up to Builder Pro as you’ll be able to set which triggers place which building sections.

No more needing to turn a roof into a ramp to avoid extra button presses. Hurray!

Fortnite Music – Select your own in-game music.

Players can now unlock new music to blast. You’ll be able to equip different songs in the locker section, just as you would a new skin or glider.

Fortnite Save the World – What’s new?

Two Factor Authentication Bonus

Anyone who enables two factor authentication will be granted an additional 50 Armory Slots, 10 Backpack Slots, and 1 Legendary Troll Stash Llama. If you haven’t already, this is worth doing. Not only do you get the Boogie Down emote for Battle Royale, but it adds an extra layer of security to your account. So no one else should, hopefully, be able to login and buy V-Bucks on your account.

New Enemy – Riot Husky

It’s a husky, with a shield. Joy.

New Event – Cram Session

In this event, it’s all about levelling up. Earn extra XP by completing mini-boss alerts, which can drop double the loot. There’s also four new questlines, containing 10 stages, each with increasing rewards. If you haven’t played Save the World in a while, now’s the perfect time to jump back in.

Fortnite News – PS4 crossplay beta

After much reluctance in the past, Sony has announced that it is finally bringing crossplay capabilities to the PlayStation 4 platform for select third-party content. Obviously, the chief among those is Fortnite: Battle Royale, which is currently available for every platform under the sun.

Posting on its official blog, Sony has confirmed that Fortnite PS4 Crossplay support has started rolling out, and is the start of a company-wide policy change to allow such features to be supported on Sony platforms.

‘This represents a major policy change for SIE, and we are now in the planning process across the organization to support this change. We will update the community once we have more details to share, including more specifics regarding the beta timeframe, and what this means for other titles going forward.’

It’s also the first birthday of Fortnite: Battle Royale, which definitely isn’t a coincidence for such a bombshell announcement.

