Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Zoom Workplace vs Microsoft Teams: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Zoom recently announced Zoom Workplace, a revamped set of business plans with a renewed focus on AI. 

Keep reading to discover how Zoom Workplace compares to Microsoft’s own video conferencing app for business, Microsoft Teams. 

Zoom Workplace has a free tier 

When it comes to pricing, it’s important to note that both Zoom and Microsoft offer a variety of plans with different features at varying price points. This means that it isn’t necessarily a matter of which video conferencing service is cheaper, but of which plan includes all the features you need for the lowest price. 

Zoom offers five tiers – Basic, Pro, Business, Business Plus, and Enterprise. Microsoft Teams, meanwhile, advertises just three plans – Microsoft Teams Essentials, Microsoft 365 Business Basic, and Microsoft 365 Business Standard. 

Of the eight business-oriented services on offer between the two companies, only one is free to use and that is Zoom Basic. Comparatively, the cheapest version of Microsoft Teams for business, Microsoft Teams Essentials, costs £3.30 per user per month. 

Microsoft does offer a one-month free trial for all three of its plans, but after your 30 days is up you’ll need to be ready to cough up a monthly subscription. There’s also Microsoft Teams (Free), though this tier is categorised under Microsoft’s home plans as opposed to business plans. 

Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams offers more benefits for less 

If you’re happy to pay for your video conferencing service, Microsoft will offer the best value for money for most people. 

The Microsoft Teams Essentials plan includes standard security, space for up to 300 participants per meeting, 10GB of cloud storage per user, unlimited chat, file sharing, live captions and transcripts for meetings, and access to Microsoft Whiteboard. All of this and more comes in at just £3.30 per user per month. 

If you opt for Zoom, you’ll need to choose between the free Basic plan – which includes up to 100 attendees per meeting, a 40-minute meeting time limit, team chat, mail and calendar, Clips Basic and Notes – and the £12.99 per user per month Pro plan. 

The Pro plan includes everything available in the Basic plan, along with an increased 30-hour meeting time limit, 5GB of cloud storage, Clips Plus, AI Companion, and more. The £12.99 subscription is a steep jump from the £3.30 Microsoft Teams plan and you’ll need to pay even more for Business Plus to get the same 10GB of cloud storage. 

Zoom Workplace
Zoom Workplace

Zoom Workplace meetings have an up to 1000 attendee capacity 

Treat yourself and your employees to Zoom’s Enterprise plan and you’ll be able to host meetings with as many as 1000 attendees. 

This is a huge jump from the 300 meeting participants available on the Zoom Business Plus plan or Microsoft’s 365 Business Standard membership, though it likely comes at a steep price.

Microsoft Teams plans can include Microsoft Office 

Microsoft 365 Business Basic and Business Standard have their own additional benefits in the form of the Microsoft Office suite. 

The Business Basic plan includes Microsoft Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and SharePoint on the cloud, as well as Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, and PointPoint on the web and mobile devices. 

The Business Standard plan, on the other hand, includes desktop, web, and mobile versions of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint, Exchange, Clipchamp, and Microsoft Loop.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15: How do they compare?

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Instax Mini 99 vs Instax Mini 90: What’s new?

Instax Mini 99 vs Instax Mini 90: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro: How do they compare?

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Which should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Which should you buy?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Nothing Phone (2a) vs iPhone 15: How do they compare?

Nothing Phone (2a) vs iPhone 15: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Nothing Phone (2a) vs Nothing Phone (1): What’s changed?

Nothing Phone (2a) vs Nothing Phone (1): What’s changed?

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words