Xiaomi 14 vs OnePlus 12: Which should you buy?

Both the newly launched Xiaomi 14 and OnePlus 12 seemingly have a lot in common.

They both feature a trio-camera setup, run on Android 14 and are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3 Gen 8. So, how do they differ?

We’ve compared the specs of both the Xiaomi 14 and the OnePlus 12 to give you all you need to know. Read on to find out how the two smartphones compare.

OnePlus 12 has a bigger battery

Both the OnePlus 12 and Xiaomi 14 promise long-lasting battery life and although we haven’t conclusively reviewed the Xiaomi 14 yet, we have strong expectations.

Even so, the OnePlus 12 boasts the larger battery of the two, with a 5400mAH size compared to Xiaomi’s 4610mAh. The OnePlus 12 also features 100W SUPERVOOC charging, handily with a charger included in the box, and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. We found in our tests that the OnePlus 12 charging speeds were nothing short of impressive, with a 1-100% charge taking just 26 minutes.

Xiaomi’s claims aren’t too far off the OnePlus 12’s results though, as it promises a 0-100% charge will take around 30 minutes, thanks to its impressive 90W HyperCharge. We haven’t been able to verify these numbers just yet, but they seem realistic to us.

Xiaomi also suggests that its 50W wireless charging should get a 0-100% charge in 46 minutes.

Xiaomi 14 has better waterproofing

While the Xiaomi 14 features an IP68 rating, the OnePlus 12 falls short with just a rating of IP65.

It’s worth noting that an IP68 rating for a smartphone at this price-range is fairly standard and is found with many other recently launched smartphones, including the iPhone 15, so it’s a shame that the OnePlus 12 doesn’t have this rating.

An IP68 rating essentially means that the device is water resistant up to 1.5 metres in fresh water for up to 30 minutes. An IP65 rating, in comparison, is water resistant against water jets, so although it can survive a rainstorm, dropping it in a body of water might be fatal.

OnePlus 12 has a brighter screen

The Xiaomi 14’s peak brightness comes in at a mammoth 3000 nits, which is a pretty impressive figure on its own. However the OnePlus 12’s peak brightness is a staggering 4500 nits, making it ideal to use in any lighting conditions.

As the Xiaomi 14 and OnePlus 12 boast such large peak brightness figures, you can still expect a decent display from both smartphones.

Xiaomi 14 runs on HyperOS

Xiaomi has rebranded its Android software offering this year, with previous Xiaomi smartphones running on MIUI. The Xiaomi 14 now runs on HyperOS and although we are yet to conclusively review the software, our initial experience isn’t too favourable.

Feeling more like an iOS clone than anything individual, Editor Max Parker reported that “the software experience feels like it’ll once again be an obvious weakness.” We’ll save our judgement for our full review.

In comparison, the OnePlus 12 runs on OxygenOS which Mobile Editor, Lewis Painter, hailed as the best implementation of Android around, based on its hugely customisable interface and up to four years of OS upgrades and five years of bi-monthly security patches.