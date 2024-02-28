Honor Magic 6 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Which Pro is better?

Honor recently announced its newest smartphone, the Honor Magic 6 Pro. Here’s how it compares to Google’s Pixel 8 Pro.

Both of these phones sit at the top of their respective lines, but which will come out on top? Keep reading to discover all the major differences between these two phones when it comes to their design, performance, camera and battery life.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has a brighter display

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has the brightest screen on the market at an impressive 5000 nits when playing HDR content. For other content, the display peaks at 1600 nits.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro, meanwhile, has a brightness of 1600 nits, or 2400 nits at peak brightness. While this is still very bright, that’s half the number of nits achieved by the Honor Magic 6 Pro.

Otherwise, the 6.7-inch screen on the Google Pixel 8 Pro is slightly higher resolution than the 6.8-inch display on the Honor Magic 6 Pro. The Pixel’s screen has a 1344 x 2992 resolution compared to the 1280 x 2800 resolution found on the Honor’s display.

Honor Magic 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a custom chipset

Both the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Honor Magic 6 Pro are powered by flagship chipsets. However, the Pixel 8 Pro stands out from the crowd as a device with a custom chipset, the Google Tensor G3.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Snapdragon chip actually outperformed the Google Tensor G3 in all of our benchmarking tests, making it the stronger choice for running more intense apps, such as games.

Both chipsets focus primarily on AI this year, with the Pixel, in particular, offering an extensive range of generative AI camera features. However, when it comes to performance, the Tensor G3 performs more on par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen Plus 1 than the latest version of Qualcomm’s chipset.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has a bigger telephoto camera

Both the Honor Magic 6 Pro and the Google Pixel 8 Pro have excellent triple cameras. However, when it comes to megapixels, the Honor smartphone comes out on top.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro’s camera module consists of a 50-megapixel wide angle lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 180-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom. The Google Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, takes advantage of a 50-megapixel wide angle lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

Of course, judging cameras comes down to more than just megapixels and the Google Pixel has some of the best camera software around. We found photos snapped with the Pixel 8 Pro to be incredibly detailed with vibrant but still accurate colours.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro also delivers true-to-life colours, with the phone’s zoom capabilities standing out in particular.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Honor Magic 6 Pro supports faster charging

Finally, there’s the battery. Both smartphones pack similar-sized batteries delivering all-day battery lives from a single charge.

We did find that the Honor Magic 6 Pro managed to retain its battery life a bit better in our tests. Likewise, the Honor Magic 6 Pro offers faster charging with 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. The Google Pixel 8 Pro is limited to 30W wired charging and 23W wireless charging.