What is HyperOS? Xiaomi’s new Android software explained

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Xiaomi has officially announced the death of MIUI as the company transitions to a brand new operating system, HyperOS. 

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about HyperOS, including what it is and how it compares to both Android and MIUI.

What is HyperOS? 

HyperOS is an operating system for Xiaomi devices, including Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced the news on both X (previously Twitter) and Chinese social media app Weibo ahead of the rumoured Xiaomi 14 launch in October 2023.

https://x.com/leijun/status/1714099684552434058?s=20

If you’re sitting here thinking “doesn’t Xiaomi already have its own operating system?”, you aren’t wrong. Xiaomi has been creating devices that run its own MIUI software for more than a decade now. In fact, the company announced the first product running the Android-based MIUI software all the way back in 2010 and has released more than 14 iterations of the OS since then. 

However, the upcoming Xiaomi 14 launch will mark the official end of MIUI and the transition to a new operating system for Xiaomi devices, HyperOS.

So, what exactly is HyperOS?

“Based on the Android of deep evolution and the integration of the self-developed Vela system, it completely rewrites the underlying architecture and makes a public base for the interconnection of everything for the future tens of billions of devices and tens of billions of connections”, explained Lei Jun on Weibo (via the website’s Alibaba Cloud post translation feature). 

While HyperOS will still be based on Google’s Android OS at its core, it sounds as though the operating system will be more loosely based on Android than MIUI had been. However, we’ll have to wait and see exactly how similar HyperOS is to Android 14

Xiaomi has yet to unveil the look of HyperOS or share any new features coming to the operating system, but the OS is expected to look very different to MIUI.

