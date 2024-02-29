Xiaomi 14 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: How do they compare?

Xiaomi gave the world its first peak at the Xiaomi 14 when the smartphone launched in China last year. Now, the Xiaomi 14 has been confirmed for an international launch.

Here’s how the phone compares to one of the most popular Android phones launched this year, the Samsung Galaxy S24.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features an always-on display

The two smartphones have similar-sized displays with support for 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+. The Xiaomi 14 has a 6.36-inch OLED display with support for Dolby Vision, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display.

The Xiaomi 14 actually benefits from a higher resolution display at 1200 x 2670 and 460ppi and a brighter display at 3000 nits of peak brightness. The Galaxy S24, on the other hand, has a 1080 x 2340 and 416ppi screen with 2600 nits of peak brightness.

The Galaxy S24 also has an additional trick up its sleeve in the form of its always-on display. This makes it easy to check the time, notifications and more at a glance.

Xiaomi 14

The Xiaomi 14 can be configured with more storage and RAM

Both the Xiaomi 14 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 – in the US, that is. If you pick up the Galaxy S24 in the UK, you’ll instead get a device running the Exynos 2400.

We found both chipsets to be very powerful, offering similar scores in our Geekbench 6. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has the edge in graphical performance at higher resolutions.

On top of this, the Xiaomi 14 has larger storage and RAM configurations with up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM available. The Galaxy S24 comes with up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi 14 includes bigger cameras

Both phones are equipped with versatile triple-camera systems that impressed us our reviews.

The Xiaomi 14 includes three 50-megapixel sensors – one wide angle lens, one ultra-wide angle and one telephoto with 3.2x optical zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S24, meanwhile, is led by a 50-megapixel wide angle lens, followed by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with 3x optical zoom.

We found that the Galaxy S24 was able to capture some pleasing shots with bright, vivid colours in various lighting conditions using its main lens. However, details can feel a little oversharpened. The telephoto lens is handy for getting closer to a subject and snapping portraits but you can’t push it far without losing details.

The camera on the Xiaomi 14 offers fantastic detail and true-to-life colour reproduction, though you’ll have to wait for our full review for our final verdict on the camera.

Both smartphones can shoot 8K video at 24fps, with the Galaxy S24 stretching to 30fps.

Samsung Galaxy S24

The Xiaomi 14 supports faster charging

The Xiaomi 14 has a bigger battery than the Samsung Galaxy S24 at 4610 mAh compared to the S24’s 4000 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi 14 also offers faster charging than the Galaxy S24, both wired and wireless. The Xiaomi 14 supports 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The Galaxy S24, on the other hand, offers 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.