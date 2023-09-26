Xiaomi 13T Pro vs Xiaomi 12T Pro: What’s new?

Xiaomi has just announced its latest flagship phone, the Xiaomi 13T Pro. Here’s how it compares to last year’s Xiaomi 12T Pro.

The 13T Pro is one of two new phones in Xiaomi’s new 13T series, offering a smooth display, big battery and three lenses powered by high-end camera manufacturer Leica.

Keep reading to discover how the Xiaomi 13T Pro compares to its predecessor, the 12T Pro.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro has a bigger main camera

If you’re thinking of trading in your Xiaomi 12T Pro for the new model, you might be feeling put off by the smaller camera. The 12T Pro was led by a huge 200-megapixel wide angle camera, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

This year, Xiaomi has partnered with Leica to deliver a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and traded the macro lens in for a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. Like its predecessor, the 13T Pro is also capable of capturing 8K video at 24fps.

The main sensor is smaller on the new phone but that doesn’t necessarily translate to worse performance. There’s more to a camera than its megapixel count and we found photos snapped with the 13T Pro to be vibrant, detailed and balanced during our time with the phone.

Xiaomi 12T Pro

The Xiaomi 12T Pro has a Snapdragon chip

Xiaomi has also switched out the 12T Pro’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip for the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ this time around.

We found that the Dimensity 9200+ chip offers strong everyday performance, though the benchmark results didn’t quite stack to up the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in our tests.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro has more RAM and storage

Xiaomi has made up for the latter by squeezing more RAM and storage into the 13T Pro.

Where the 12T Pro started with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and was configurable with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the 13T Pro packs 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at its bottom configuration and up to 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of storage at the top-end.

Xiaomi 13T Pro

The Xiaomi 13T Pro comes in new finishes

The Xiaomi 13T Pro comes in three colours – Black, Meadow Green and Alpine Blue. Whilw the black and green models have glossy glass finishes, the Alpine Blue is coated with Xiaomi’s BioComfort vegan leather.

The 12T Pro came in Blue, Silver and Black colourways, with each having a smooth glass finish.

Another difference in the designs this time around is the screen. Both the 12T Pro and the 13T Pro have 6.67-inch AMOLED displays, but the new 13T Pro also boasts a slightly faster refresh rate for smoother scrolling and mobile gaming.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is more durable

One feature that was certainly lacking on the Xiaomi 12T Pro was its IP rating. This is a common certification that guarantees a certain level of protection from dust and water.

The 12T Pro was rated IP53. Thankfully, Xiaomi has addressed this durability issue on the 13T Pro upgrading the phone to the flagship standard IP68.