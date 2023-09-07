Sony Xperia 5 V vs iPhone 14 Pro: How do they compare?

Sony recently announced the latest addition to its Xperia line with the Sony Xperia 5 V. Here’s how it compares to Apple’s own iPhone 14 Pro.

Sony’s Xperia phones (including the Xperia 1 V) are known for their excellent cameras and Apple is no stranger to our best camera phone rankings. This can make it difficult to decide between the two devices. Luckily for you, we’ve broken down all the major differences to help you decide which smartphone is right for you.

The Sony Xperia 5 V can record 4K at 120fps

We can’t compare the Sony Xperia 5 V with the iPhone 14 Pro without talking about the cameras and there are a few differences worth noting here.

The iPhone 14 Pro has three rear cameras, a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The Sony Xperia 5 V, meanwhile, has two cameras, including a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with a 123-degree FOV.

When it comes to video, both phones can record in 4K but only the Sony can capture 120fps at this resolution. The Xperia 5 V also benefits from the Video Creator, which allows you to choose photos, videos and music and let your phone edit together a video for you.

Sony Xperia 5 V

The iPhone 14 Pro has the Dynamic Island

One of the biggest and most unique upgrades to come to the iPhone with the iPhone 14 Pro was the Dynamic Island.

This is a software feature that uses iOS to transform the obtrusive notch into an interactive feature to display specific notifications, such as when AirPods are connected or when Apple Pay has been activated.

The Sony Xperia 5 V doesn’t have a notch, instead placing the front camera and sensors below the slim bezel at the top of the display.

The Sony Xperia 5 V packs a bigger battery

The Sony Xperia 5 V has a bigger battery than the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Xperia 5 V is powered by a 5000 mAh battery, which Sony claims can last a full day with 50% remaining. However, you’ll have to wait for our review to hear if this is accurate in our experience.

The iPhone 14 Pro is also capable of lasting all day, with our tests leaving us with 10-15% after a typical day of use with the always-on display activated. While Apple doesn’t share the exact size of the battery on its website, many reports have the size estimated at 3200 mAh.

iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro comes with up to 1TB storage

If you’re looking for a phone with plenty of storage, the iPhone 14 Pro is configurable up to 1TB. Smaller storage options include 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The Sony Xperia 5 V comes with 128GB of storage but this is expandable up to 1TB using a microSDXC card.

The Sony Xperia 5 V is cheaper

If you’re still stuck between the two phones, the Sony Xperia’s price might tempt you. The phone is priced at £849, whereas prices for the iPhone 14 Pro start at $999/£1099.

That’s a £250 saving for the same 128GB of storage.