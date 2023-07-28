Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Oppo Find N2 Flip: Which flip should you buy?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Samsung recently unveiled the latest addition to its Z Flip line with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Here’s how it compares to Oppo’s own clamshell foldable, the Find N2 Flip

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Find N2 Flip are two phones that take the nostalgic flip phone design and bring it into 2023 with a modern foldable display. However, just because the two phones look similar that doesn’t mean they’re equal in every respect. 

Keep reading to discover all of the biggest differences between the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip. 

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now available to pre-order at Samsung.

  • Samsung
  • 512GB
  • £1,049
Pre-order now

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a more spacious cover screen 

One of the best updates that arrived alongside the Z Flip 5 was the phone’s larger 3.4-inch cover display. 

The spacious cover screen allows you to reply to texts, check on the weather and view a preview when snapping selfies all while offering much more real estate than the Z Flip 4’s 1.9-inch panel did. 

The Find N2 Flip has its own unique take on the cover screen, with Oppo having opted for a slim vertical window as opposed to a horizontal one or a larger, more square-shaped design. The 3.26-inch OLED panel offers quick access to notifications, creativity controls and widgets for tools like the camera, weather and calendar. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Oppo Find N2 Flip’s camera packs more megapixels 

When it comes to camera specs, the Find N2 Flip boasts more megapixels. However, it’s important to remember that more megapixels don’t necessarily equal better performance. 

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has two rear cameras comprising of one 50-megapixel sensor and a second 12-megapixel sensor. We were impressed by the camera on the Find N2 Flip as cameras on foldables have typically fallen behind those on regular smartphones. 

The Oppo phone is capable of capturing vibrant, bright and detailed images with its main 50-megapixel sensor, though the camera doesn’t always fare quite as well in low-light conditions. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features two 12-megapixel cameras that, again, work well in properly lit environments. The phone is able to catch plenty of detail and colours are vivid and vibrant. However, as with the Oppo, nighttime shots lack the same level of detail found in daytime ones. 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is powered by a custom chip 

Though both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip are powered by flagship chipsets, only the Galaxy includes a version of its chip specifically customised for Samsung phones – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. 

The Find N2 Flip, meanwhile, runs on the also very powerful Dimensity 9000+. 

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a bigger battery 

When it comes to battery life, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is the winner.

The phone packs a 4300 mAh battery which we found offered enough power to get us through a full day. We spent a day sending WhatsApp messages, snapping photos, streaming TikTok videos and listening to music and discovered the phone was capable of going from 8am to midnight with 20-30% charge remaining most evenings. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a smaller 3700 mAh battery which we found to be middling even for a foldable, only just managing to last a full day’s use in our tests. 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in more colours 

If you’re looking for colour variety, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 certainly gives you the most options. The phone is available in Mint, Graphite, Lavender and Cream, along with online exclusive shades Blue, Green, Grey and Yellow. 

The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes in two colours, Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is cheaper 

Finally, for those looking to bag a bargain, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is considerably more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. In fact, it might just be the most affordable clamshell foldable around. 

Prices for the Find N2 Flip start at £849, while those for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 start at £1049.

You might like…

Nothing Phone (2) vs Asus ZenFone 10: How do they compare?

Nothing Phone (2) vs Asus ZenFone 10: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Google Pixel Fold vs Honor Magic Vs: Which foldable should you buy?

Google Pixel Fold vs Honor Magic Vs: Which foldable should you buy?

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Xencelabs Pen Display 24 vs Wacom Cintiq Pro 24: Which should you buy?

Xencelabs Pen Display 24 vs Wacom Cintiq Pro 24: Which should you buy?

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Asus Zenfone 10 vs iPhone 14: Which is better?

Asus Zenfone 10 vs iPhone 14: Which is better?

Hannah Davies 4 weeks ago
DJI Mavic 3 Pro vs DJI Mavic 3 Classic: What’s the difference?

DJI Mavic 3 Pro vs DJI Mavic 3 Classic: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Adobe Express vs Canva: How do they compare?

Adobe Express vs Canva: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.