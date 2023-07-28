Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Oppo Find N2 Flip: Which flip should you buy?

Samsung recently unveiled the latest addition to its Z Flip line with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Here’s how it compares to Oppo’s own clamshell foldable, the Find N2 Flip.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Find N2 Flip are two phones that take the nostalgic flip phone design and bring it into 2023 with a modern foldable display. However, just because the two phones look similar that doesn’t mean they’re equal in every respect.

Keep reading to discover all of the biggest differences between the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a more spacious cover screen

One of the best updates that arrived alongside the Z Flip 5 was the phone’s larger 3.4-inch cover display.

The spacious cover screen allows you to reply to texts, check on the weather and view a preview when snapping selfies all while offering much more real estate than the Z Flip 4’s 1.9-inch panel did.

The Find N2 Flip has its own unique take on the cover screen, with Oppo having opted for a slim vertical window as opposed to a horizontal one or a larger, more square-shaped design. The 3.26-inch OLED panel offers quick access to notifications, creativity controls and widgets for tools like the camera, weather and calendar.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Oppo Find N2 Flip’s camera packs more megapixels

When it comes to camera specs, the Find N2 Flip boasts more megapixels. However, it’s important to remember that more megapixels don’t necessarily equal better performance.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has two rear cameras comprising of one 50-megapixel sensor and a second 12-megapixel sensor. We were impressed by the camera on the Find N2 Flip as cameras on foldables have typically fallen behind those on regular smartphones.

The Oppo phone is capable of capturing vibrant, bright and detailed images with its main 50-megapixel sensor, though the camera doesn’t always fare quite as well in low-light conditions.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features two 12-megapixel cameras that, again, work well in properly lit environments. The phone is able to catch plenty of detail and colours are vivid and vibrant. However, as with the Oppo, nighttime shots lack the same level of detail found in daytime ones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is powered by a custom chip

Though both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip are powered by flagship chipsets, only the Galaxy includes a version of its chip specifically customised for Samsung phones – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

The Find N2 Flip, meanwhile, runs on the also very powerful Dimensity 9000+.

Oppo Find N2 Flip

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a bigger battery

When it comes to battery life, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is the winner.

The phone packs a 4300 mAh battery which we found offered enough power to get us through a full day. We spent a day sending WhatsApp messages, snapping photos, streaming TikTok videos and listening to music and discovered the phone was capable of going from 8am to midnight with 20-30% charge remaining most evenings.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a smaller 3700 mAh battery which we found to be middling even for a foldable, only just managing to last a full day’s use in our tests.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in more colours

If you’re looking for colour variety, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 certainly gives you the most options. The phone is available in Mint, Graphite, Lavender and Cream, along with online exclusive shades Blue, Green, Grey and Yellow.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes in two colours, Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is cheaper

Finally, for those looking to bag a bargain, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is considerably more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. In fact, it might just be the most affordable clamshell foldable around.

Prices for the Find N2 Flip start at £849, while those for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 start at £1049.