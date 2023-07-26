Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Samsung or Apple?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes in two variations, vanilla and classic, and uses Wear OS 4 powered by Samsung. But how does it compare to the Apple Watch Series 8?

Samsung has announced the latest addition to the Galaxy Watch series, taking over from the Galaxy Watch 5. This new wearable comes in two variations, standard and Classic, with the prices starting at £289 and £369, respectively.

Both models will be available to preorder from today and will go on sale on 11th August.

We haven’t had the chance to review the latest Galaxy Watch 6 just yet, but we did want to dive deep into how this wearable compares to one of the most popular smartwatches on the market, the Apple Watch Series 8.

Keep reading to find out all the key differences between these devices so you can decide which watch is best suited to you.

IP68 vs IPX6

The Galaxy Watch 6 comes with a 5ATM and IP68 water and dust rating. The former allows the wearable to withstand pressure of up to 50 metres, with the latter giving it a good level of water and dust resistance. This means that the Galaxy Watch 6 can be used in shallow-water activities or be taken in the shower, but it cannot be used for deep dives.

The Apple Watch 8 is IPX6 and 5ATM rated. It is resistant to dust and the 5ATM rating means that it can be used for activities like swimming, but unlike its Apple Watch Ultra sibling, it cannot be used for diving.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Apple Watch Series 8 only works with iOS

Anyone who owns an Apple Watch will know that it cannot be used with non-Apple handsets. The Apple Watch Series 8 can only be connected to an iPhone, limiting its use for Android lovers.

The Galaxy Watch 6 has followed this trend and is only compatible with devices running Android 10 or later.

Ultimately, this means that the phone you use will have a large impact on which smartwatch you can pair it with. The Galaxy Watch 6 works best with Samsung handsets, but you will be able to use it if you own other Android devices, like a Pixel 7 Pro or Honor 90.

Apple Watch Series 8 has a larger display

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes in two screen sizes, 41mm and 45mm. Both feature Always-On Retina LTPO OLED displays and have up to 1000 nits of brightness, making them useable in bright environments. We felt that the display was bright, responsive and one of the best displays for a wearable device at this price point.

The Galaxy Watch 6 also has two display sizes, 40mm and 44mm. They are made from Sapphire Crystal and feature Always-On Super AMOLED technology. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Watch 6 comes with a 20% larger display than its predecessor and a 30% thinner bezel, which should make it feel more premium and give users more precision when interacting with the screen.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Up to 40 hours of battery on the Galaxy Watch 6

Apple is not generally known for having the best battery life. The company claims that the Apple Watch Series 8 can last up to 18 hours, with our review claiming that it must be charged every one or two days, depending on use.

Samsung claims that the Galaxy Watch 6 can last up to 40 hours. The 40mm model comes with a 300mAh battery while the 44mm version comes with a 425mAh battery. We will have to wait until we review the Galaxy Watch 6 to get a conclusive idea of its battery life, but it seems likely that it will be able to outpace its Apple rival.