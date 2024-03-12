Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G vs Nothing Phone (2): Which should you buy?

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

The mid-range smartphone market is becoming increasingly competitive, with heavyweights such as Samsung hoovering up sales, while new companies such as Nothing are also making waves. 

The Galaxy A55 5G is the latest mid-ranger from Samsung, and looks to offer great value on paper. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (2) ranks highly in our Best Mid-Range Smartphone list too, saving you a lot of money compared to the more premium phones on offer. 

But which is the best midrange phone between the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Nothing Phone (2)? We’ve created this comparison guide to highlight the key differences between the two. 

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is more affordable 

The two phones may both be in the mid-range market, but that doesn’t mean they have the same price. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has a starting price of £439 for 8GB memory and 128GB storage, while upgrading to 256GB storage will cost you £489.

That makes the Nothing Phone (2) slightly more expensive, with a starting price of £499 bagging you 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can alo upgrade to 12GB RAM / 256GB storage for £549, and 12GB RAM / 512GB for £619. 

So why is the Nothing Phone (2) more expensive? We’ve listed multiple key reasons further down:

Exynos vs Snapdragon

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has an octa-core Exynos 1480 chipset at its heart, which is a mid-range chip designed by Samsung itself. 

As for the Nothing Phone (2), it features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which used to be a flagship Android mobile processor back in 2022. 

It’s hard to be sure which processor provides the best performance without testing both side by side, but we’d guess that the Snapdragon has the edge here. Not only did it used to be a flagship processor just a couple of years ago, but one (out of 8) of its cores are capable of a speedy 3GHz frequency. 

Nothing Phone (2) has fast and wireless charging

Samsung doesn’t seem particularly fussed about increasing the speed of charging on its smartphones, even with the Galaxy S series. As a result, it’s not surprising to see that it is limited to the default 25W wired charging speeds. 

It’s a different story with the Nothing Phone (2), which supports 45W wired charging that means you can supposedly replenish the cell in just 55 minutes. 

The Nothing Phone (2) even supports 15W wireless charging, allowing you to juice up the phone without plugging a cable in – as long as you have a wireless charger, that is. 

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has a triple-camera system 

Which phone has the best camera? That’s not an easy question to answer by simply looking at the specs. The first thing to note is that Samsung has opted for a triple-camera system, with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro. 

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (2) just has a dual-camera system, with a 50MP main sensor and 50MP ultrawide. While the megapixel counts are pleasingly high, it does unfortunately lack a macro sensor for enhanced close-up shots. 

With very little separating the camera specs, we suggest waiting until our full review to hear our final impressions on the camera quality before hitting checkout. 

Nothing Phone (2)
Nothing Phone (2) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Nothing Phone (2) has a unique LED-laden design

Most phones have a metal or glass rear, maybe with a dash of colour, but few have an LED-laden design like the Nothing Phone (2). These lights can also be used as a notification system, alerting you to incoming calls and messages, even with the phone faced down. We really liked the design, and it helped the Nothing Phone (2) stand out from its rivals. 

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has nothing quite as fancy as this, but is at least available in a variety of colours, including Ice blue, Lilac, Navy and Lemon. For comparison, the Nothing Phone (2) is only available in White and Dark Grey. 

So in terms of design, it’s basically a choice between having a unique LED-based notification system, or a greater variety of vibrant colours.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Which is better?

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Which is better?

Jessica Gorringe 17 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G vs Google Pixel 7a: Which mid-ranger is better?

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G vs Google Pixel 7a: Which mid-ranger is better?

Jessica Gorringe 18 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Which should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Which should you buy?

Hannah Davies 20 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: What’s new?

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: What’s new?

Lewis Painter 20 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Which is best?

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Which is best?

Ryan Jones 21 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: What’s new?

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: What’s new?

Lewis Painter 23 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words