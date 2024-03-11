Samsung Galaxy A35 5G vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Which should you buy?

Samsung recently announced two new mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G.

Keep reading to learn how the cheaper Galaxy A35 5G compares to the 5-star Motorola Edge 40 Neo.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo has a faster refresh rate

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo and the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G have similar-sized screens and resolutions. However, the Edge 40 Neo takes the edge when it comes to its refresh rate.

The Galaxy A35 5G has a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Samsung’s Vision Booster technology to improve display visibility and colour reproduction in direct sunlight.

The Edge 40 Neo comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED screen with HDR10+ and DCI-P3 support for colour accuracy. The phone has a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G has a triple camera

When it comes to the cameras on each smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G has a triple camera consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo also packs a 50-megapixel main camera, paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Flip the two phones over and you’ll find a 13-megapixel front camera on the Galaxy A35 5G and a 32-megapixel front camera on the Edge 40 Neo, perfect for snapping selfies and joining video calls.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo includes more RAM

When it comes to performance, it’s difficult to compare the Motorola Edge 40 Neo to the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G at this stage.

The Edge 40 Neo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset which we found to be very capable of handling everyday tasks with no real signs of stutter or lag when scrolling through ad- and media-filled apps and websites. The same goes for the GPU, which offered decent performance when faced with basic titles like Survivor.io and 3D games like Call of Duty Mobile without getting overly warm.

We have yet to test the performance of the Galaxy A35 5G, but will be sure to update this comparison when we do.

We do know that the Edge 40 Neo packs a higher amount of RAM than the Galaxy A35 5G. The Edge 40 Neo takes advantage of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Galaxy A35 5G includes 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is cheaper

If you’re looking to save a bit of money, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is the more affordable of the two smartphones.

The Edge 40 Neo is priced at £299 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Galaxy A35 5G starts at £339 for 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, while 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage will run you £389, making the Edge 40 Neo £40-90 cheaper.