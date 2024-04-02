Samsung Galaxy A15 vs Samsung Galaxy A25: Which budget Android smartphone is better?

The new Samsung Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 join the popular A series as super budget-friendly options that look to offer the core smartphone experience. The question is, what’s the difference?

Although we haven’t had a chance to try out the Galaxy A15 or Galaxy A25 just yet, here, we compare their specs to highlight their similarities and differences to help you decide which, if any, is best for your needs. Do you need the extra bells and whistles of the Galaxy A25, or can you get away with the super-affordable Galaxy A15?

Read on to learn more about the new Samsung Galaxy A series phones and determine which is best for you.

The Samsung Galaxy A25 runs on Exynos 1280

The Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 run on different processors, though neither are exactly high-end. The Galaxy A25 sports Samsung’s own Exynos 1280 octa-core processor alongside either 6GB or 8GB of memory and 128GB or 256 GB storage options, depending on the variant you opt for.

The Galaxy A15 instead runs on an unnamed MediaTek octa-core processor and is equipped with a slightly smaller 4GB memory and 128GB of storage.

Both promise fast and powerful performance with spacious memory allowance. As we haven’t yet tested either handset, we aren’t able to confirm how they perform, but it’s safe to assume that the Exynos 1380 will perform better than the competing MediaTek chipset, especially when paired with more RAM.

Both phones have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display

Both the Samsung Galaxy A15 and A25 feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with Samsung not only promising vibrant clarity but also impressive outdoor use (even in direct sunlight) thanks to Samsung’s Vision Booster screen tech.

Even so, the A25 does take the lead slightly. While the Galaxy A15 has a max brightness of 800 nits, the A25 takes it up a notch to 1000nits. In addition, you can expect smoother scrolling and animations with the A25 as it features a faster refresh rate of 120Hz compared to the A15’s 90Hz, though both offer huge benefits compared to standard 60Hz panels.

The Samsung Galaxy A25 boasts OIS-enabled cameras

Although the Samsung Galaxy A15 and A25 both include a main 50MP lens, the A25 features Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) which should allow it to shoot clear, bright and stable images and videos, especially compared to the Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) from the A15.

Elsewhere, both the A15 and A25 have a total of three cameras at the rear, including ultrawide and macro lenses. The A25 specs are slightly higher, with an 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro compared to the 5MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lenses of the A15, but there isn’t that much in it.

As we haven’t reviewed either handset, we are yet to determine how each phone fares when taking images or shooting videos, but we’ll be sure to update this article once we do.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 is more affordable

The Galaxy A15 is the cheaper of the two budget smartphones, currently starting at £169 / $199 / €199 (without 5G) whereas the Galaxy A25 currently starts at £249 / $299.99 / €299.

The Galaxy A15 is also available with or without 5G support. If you opt for a model with 5G support, then prices start slightly higher at £199 / $199 / €229.