Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Google Pixel 7a: How do they compare?

Both Samsung and Google have released affordable smartphones this year, but how do the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and the Google Pixel 7a compare when put head-to-head?

If you’re stuck between these two vibrant handsets, this guide is for you. Keep reading to discover all the major differences between the Galaxy A14 5G and the Pixel 7a.

The Google Pixel 7a has an OLED display

When it comes to their displays, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has the bigger screen by 0.5-inches. However, the Pixel 7a has an OLED screen allowing for deeper blacks compared to the PLS LCD display on the Samsung.

Both screens have FHD+ resolutions and higher-than-average 90Hz refresh rates for a smooth scrolling experience.

Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a can capture 4K video

Both the Pixel 7a and the Galaxy A14 5G have excellent cameras for their price, with the Pixel 7a sporting a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide one, while the Galaxy A14 5G packs a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

However, the Pixel 7a wins when it comes to video with support for 4K/60fps recording. The Samsung, meanwhile, is capable of capturing FHD footage at up to 30fps.

The Pixel also takes advantage of Google’s fantastic camera software thanks to the Tensor G2 chipset. This includes the Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Photo Unblur and Real Tone.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has a bigger battery

One of the biggest disadvantages of the Pixel 7a is its middling battery life and slow charging.

While the Galaxy A14 5G doesn’t exactly shine when it comes to its charging speed, Samsung’s 5000 mAh battery certainly offers better stamina than the 4300 mAh one in the Pixel.

We found the Samsung could handle a full day of intensive use with ease, perhaps even extending into two full days with lighter use. In comparison, heavy users will likely struggle to get the same out of the Pixel 7a as we found we sometimes had to recharge midway through the day.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The Google Pixel 7a has double the memory and storage

The Pixel 7a has twice the memory and storage compared to the Galaxy A14 5G.

The Google phone takes advantage of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, whereas the Samsung comes with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, though this is expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is cheaper

Price is a key factor when it comes to picking up a mid-range phone and, while both of these handsets are very affordable compared to their flagship counterparts, the Pixel will cost you a bit more than the Galaxy.

Prices for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G start at $199/£219, while the Pixel 7a currently starts at $499/£399. That’s a $300/£180 difference in price between the two phones.