Bose Frames vs Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: Which smart specs are best?

Ray-Ban and Meta have combined forces to create a new pair of smart spectacles. But how do they compare to the other smart glasses on the market?

The smart spectacles space is steadily growing larger, with releases from the likes of Amazon, Bose and Meta.

These latest specs come from both Ray-Ban and Meta, combining smarts with style. Each style is available to pre-order from today and will be available to purchase starting October 17th from Meta and Ray-Ban, alongside other third-party retailers.

If you want to learn more about how these smart glasses compare to the iconic Bose Frames, then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through everything you need to know.

The Bose Frames put audio first

Bose is well-known for its audio devices, so it makes sense that the Bose Frames have focused on audio. They utilise Volume-Optimised EQ, which ensures that the sound won’t distort when the volume is turned up high and low frequencies won’t be lost when the volume is turned down low.

Ray-Ban claims that the Meta Glasses are 50% louder than the Ray-Ban Stories, with greater clarity and deeper bass for less audio leak. They should also offer a rich listening experience even in noisy environments, so you can take a call or listen to your favourite tunes no matter where you are.

Image Credit (Bose)

Meta Glasses come with a camera

The Bose Frames don’t come with a camera, giving users no way of recording video or taking pictures directly from the glasses.

The Meta Glasses, meanwhile, come with an ultra-wide 12-megapixel sensor that is embedded into the frame. Meta and Ray-Ban claim that the sensor allows for high-quality photos and Full HD (1080p) videos that can even be live-streamed to Facebook and Instagram.

Bose Frames come with a sports style

The Bose Frames come in a multitude of styles, giving you even more ways to pair your smart specs with your overall aesthetic. Unlike Ray-Ban and Meta, Bose opted to create a style specifically for sportspeople: the Frames Tempo.

These specs have been designed with exercise in mind, being usable while biking, running and climbing. They come with a 22mm full-range driver in each temple that can deliver music loud enough to be heard while cycling at 25mph and can fit under most protective helmets and headgear.

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses come in the classic Wayfarer design as well as the new Headliner style. There are over 150 variations to choose from in terms of lens options and colours, but no options for any sports enthusiasts.

Image Credit (Ray-Ban and Meta)

Meta Glasses are more expensive

It’s safe to say that neither product can be classed as particularly affordable, but the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are definitely the least accessible option. The standard lens starts at £299/€329, with the Polarised lenses starting at £329/€359. Transitions lenses start at £379/€409 and perception lenses come at varying prices, so there is a lot of wiggle room in terms of spending.

The Bose Frames can be found in three styles, including Tempo, Tenor and Soprano. Each of these frames is prescription-ready and all have starting prices of £239.95.