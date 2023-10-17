OxygenOS 14 vs OxygenOS 13: What’s new?

OnePlus recently unveiled the newest version of its Android-based operating system, OxygenOS.

You can expect OxygenOS 14 to arrive on supported OnePlus phones in the near future, but what’s new? Keep reading to learn all the major differences between OxygenOS 14 and last year’s OxygenOS 13 update.

OxygenOS 14 is faster and smoother

OxygenOS 14 includes CPU-, ROM- and RAM-Vitalization. These three features improve performance speeds and offer an all-round smoother experience for the user.

CPU-Vitalization uses arithmetic scheduling technology to balance performance with power efficiency. This should allow the system to remain smooth during high loads and extend battery life.

ROM-Vitalization, meanwhile, uses memory acceleration technology to compress and defragment files to save storage space. This also improves the file read/write efficiency for faster and smoother performance.

Finally, there’s RAM-Vitalization which is designed to intelligently allocate memory resources and background app management for faster app launching and smoother switching between apps.

OxygenOS 14 boosts gaming performance

OxygenOS 14 also includes three features designed to boost gaming performance – HyperBoost, HyperRendering and HyperTouch.

HyperBoost manages performance using AI to deliver consistently stable frame rates, while HyperRendering reduces latency and power consumption while improving frame interpolation. Lastly, HyperTouch offers end-to-end touch control for better responsiveness and stability.

OxygenOS 14 rebrands Zen Mode as Zen Space

Zen Mode on OxygenOS is now Zen Space, allowing you to choose between five themes to manage your digital wellbeing.

There’s also the new Go Green AOD, an always-on display theme that connects your daily steps with eco-wellbeing and changing as you walk.

There have also been loads of subtle changes for productivity, including updated versions of Multi-Screen Connect and the Notes app.

Other features include Smart Cutout to personalise wallpapers and share cutout images in chats, more stable data migration through Clone Phone and full integration between the OnePlus Cloud Album and Google Photos.

OxygenOS 14 includes new security features

Finally, there are a host of security updates coming to OxygenOS 14, starting with the Safety Center. This is a unified interface that helps to protect your personal data at app-level.

There’s also a new Photo Permission Management feature, Auto Pixelate 2.0 for hiding sensitive data from screenshots and Find My Device device tracking and data security updates from Google.