Oppo Reno 10 5G vs Google Pixel 7a: What’s the difference?

If you’re looking to upgrade your phone without breaking the bank, there are some fantastic choices out there.

The latest to join this list is the Oppo Reno 10 5G, but how does it stand up to the Pixel 7a that launched earlier this summer? Keep reading to discover how these two smartphones compare.

The Oppo Reno 10 5G has a bigger screen

If you’re looking for a phone with a spacious screen, the Oppo Reno 10 5G is the stronger choice with its 6.7-inch AMOLED display and speedy 120Hz refresh rate.

The Google Pixel 7a, on the other hand, has a more compact 6.1-inch OLED screen that might fit better in your pocket, along with a slightly slower 90Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a is available in four colours

The Google Pixel 7a comes in a wider range of colours than the Oppo Reno 10 5G, including brighter colours as well as more neutral finishes.

The Pixel 7a comes in Coral, Sea, Charcoal and Snow, while the Reno 10 5G is only available in Oppo’s Silvery Grey finish.

The design is also more dust and waterproof with the Google phone carrying an IP rating of IP67 to the Reno10 5G’s IPX4.

The Oppo Reno 10 5G has a triple camera

Both the Oppo Reno 10 5G and the Google Pixel 7a are led by 64-megapixel wide-angle cameras. However, the Reno 10 5G has three lenses, whereas the Pixel 7a only has two.

The Oppo phone includes a 32-megapixel 2x tele lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 112-degree field of view, while the Pixel has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a wider 120-degree field of view.

Oppo Reno10 5G

The Google Pixel 7a is powered by the Google Tensor G2

The Pixel 7a runs on Google’s own Tensor G2 chipset which has a specific focus on AI-powered features. This includes all the Google camera software – such as the Magic Eraser and Night Sight – that make the Pixel line fantastic for mobile photography.

The Oppo Reno 10 5G, meanwhile, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050, a chipset that focuses on fast performance.

The Oppo Reno10 5G has a bigger battery

Finally, the Oppo Reno 10 5G boasts a larger 5000 mAh battery compared to the 4300 mAh one in the Pixel 7a, though the Pixel’s battery can be extended for up to 72 hours with the phone’s Extreme Battery Saver mode.

On top of this, the Reno 10 5G supports speedier charging with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Pixel 7a’s fast charging caps out at 18W.